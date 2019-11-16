HIBBING — Should the Hibbing City Council stop people in the military from buying tobacco and electronic cigarettes for vaping if they are under the age of 21? That question has been on the minds of councilors for months as more than 50 cities in Minnesota have adopted the Tobacco 21 campaign, or T21 initiative to raise the tobacco age.
Earlier this week, Mayor Rick Cannata reiterated his belief that he would support the city of Hibbing passing some form of the initiative only if councilors allowed all people in the military to continue to buy tobacco despite their age.
“I’ll vote against it if its tobacco,” he said during a City of the Whole Committee meeting on Wednesday evening.
Data and policies on tobacco products
Cannata’s opinion comes at a time when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state agencies have reported 2,051 lung injury and 40 deaths connected to vaping across the nation. Data from the CDC also shows that cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year.
In response, the Trump administration says it is planning a national ban on most flavored e-cigarettes and several states and cities have enacted vaping bans. At least 500 cities in 30 states have passed T-21 policies, which includes bans on cigarettes and vaping.
As of this week, the Minnesota Department of Health reported at least three vaping-related deaths and 78 people who have experienced severe lung disease stemming from vaping. Data from the Health Department shows that tobacco use kills more than 6,300 Minnesotans every year and costs $3.2 billion in annual medical costs.
For his part, Gov. Tim Walz says he is putting together a policy to combat e-cigarettes in addition to pushing state lawmakers to adopt T-21 during the 2020 legislative session. And 53 cities and counties have approved T-21, including Duluth and Hermantown in St. Louis County.
Previous arguments
This summer, Richard Aldrich, the superintendent of Hibbing Public Schools, submitted a letter to the mayor and councilors in favor of T-21. “The Hibbing School Board recognizes the dangers associated with nicotine use and tobacco product addiction,” Aldrich wrote, adding that the school board approved the letter dated Aug. 22. “The community's youth are particularly vulnerable to the threat of early addiction. Lessons and programs are regularly delivered to our students that intend to educate and warn of these dangers. Our board is hopeful the city council will consider implementing the Tobacco 21 Initiative in our community.”
In mid-September, Cannata referenced Aldrich’s letter at a City of the Whole Committee meeting and said, “What are you guys going to do? Show us what you’re going to do for consequences…Let’s throw the shoe back on the school board.”
Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman replied, “It’s about protecting our youth.”
But Cannata shot back, “The parents should protect the youth.”
And then Hoffman Saccoman disagreed, “I look at this as an addiction and not a parenting issue.”
Cannata shrugged and stated, “Then overweight is an addiction.”
Councilor Tim Harkonen spoke up to say that he “worries about the schools and how 93 percent of kids start smoking by the age of 21.” (Data from the Association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota shows that 95 percent of current adult smokers started before they were 21. In Minnesota, no one under age 18 can legally buy tobacco.) He continued, “There’s a reason why we should be looking at this a little more closely.”
Harkonen continued, “I don’t like Big Brother. I never liked that government… But when you have these problems in schools… If it was a more enforceable ordinance, then I would have voted for T21.”
In referencing the enforceable nature of T21, Harkonen mentioned that councilors several weeks ago discussed how the Hibbing Police Department would handle people who smoke cigarettes or vape while under the age of 21. Would there be penalties similar to underage drinking? Councilors got lost in the weeds brainstorming questions on the pros and cons of T21.
The American Lung Association has argued that T21 does not impact law enforcement workloads. “The focus of this policy on the license holder (the seller, not the user),” according to the information presented to the mayor and councilors. “The policy compliance will be the same whether the age is 18 or 21.”
After much back-and-forth, Cannata expressed his opposition to raising the age for any person — military and non-military — to purchase tobacco cigarettes. Hoffman Saccoman introduced an idea in a Committee of the Whole meeting to have the city attorney draft an ordinance regarding all tobacco products. Her words came after the American Lung Association told councilors that tobacco-related disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S. and in Minnesota and that the northeastern region of the state has a smoking rate of 18.8 percent of the population, compared to the statewide average of 14.4 percent.
T-21 options
On Wednesday, City Attorney Andy Borland presented several options to the mayor and councilors on T-21. “We can revise anyway you see fit,” he said. The goal was to refine the policies and put it up for a proposal to be voted on during a regular meeting come January.
“For vaping, yes. But for all tobacco products, no,” Cannata said. “Now we’re the city police? Next, you can’t wear jeans. I hate to tell someone coming home from serving in the military that they can’t buy cigarettes.”
Councilor John Schweiberger agreed with the mayor and brought up the idea of including an exemption for people in the military in a proposed T-21 policy.
Schweiberger’s idea kicked off a long debate that often turned into political stances on the councilors viewed the rights of people who served in the armed forces. At one point, Cannata told councilors to vote either in favor or against such a military exemption. The move turned the meeting into a showing of political posturing.
“I smoked from 13 to way I was way older and I regret it,” Councilor James Bayliss said, addressing the mayor. “To me, I don’t think you can split the two. Cigarettes are not better than vaping. You’re promoting smoking cigarettes. I respect the military, but I don’t want my 14 and 15 year olds kids having access to 18 year olds with access to cigarettes or vaping.”
Despite his belief that the city should adopt most of the T-21 policies, Bayliss added that he would not vote against a proposal even if that meant exempting people in the military. His reasoning was shared by several of the councilors.
But others remained unconvinced that they should change current policies regarding cigarettes.
“The big issue is vaping,” Schweiberger said. “Tobacco is just piggy-backing off of it.”
Schweiberger also brought up language in T-21 calling to remove imitation tobacco products, which could include “candy or chocolate cigarettes, bubble gum cigars, shredded bubble gum resembling chewing tobacco and shredded beef jerky in containers resembling tobacco snuff tins,” according to the T21 policy recently adopted by Golden Valley.
Advocacy groups in favor of T21 say the point to restrict the purchase of imitation tobacco products is to not give kids and teenagers access to products resembling tobacco in the guise of a toy or in a way that may glamorize cigarettes or vaping.
Borland reiterated that the mayor and councilors could revise the T-21 policy for the city.
Sitting beside the mayor, Schweiberger shook his head. “What’s next, T-30 for alcohol?” he said, sarcastically to laughter among some of the councilors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.