HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council is nearly split on joining at least 43 cities in Minnesota to raise tobacco sales age to 21.
Earlier this month, councilors heard from representatives of the Hibbing Chemical Health Coalition and the American Lung Association who requested they adopt the Tobacco 21 campaign, or T21, aimed at raising the minimum age limits across the nation for all tobacco products, including cigarettes and vaping products.
After Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata expressed his opposition to raising the age to purchase cigarettes, Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman made a motion to forge ahead and have the city attorney draft a vaping-only ordinance. The motion eventually passed unanimously following much debate.
But this past Wednesday, Hoffman Saccoman pushed in a Committee of the Whole meeting to have the attorney draft an ordinance regarding all tobacco products.
“It’s about people dying,” Hoffman Saccoman said to kick off at least 20 minutes worth of an often heated, back-and-forth with her fellow councilors and the mayor on the subject of T21. (The idea to draft an ordinance encompassing all tobacco products will soon be presented to the attorney. Councilors could not make a motion at the Committee of the Whole meeting.)
The mayor argued that it would take two to three months to rework the draft to cover both cigarette and tobacco products. “I’d rather do the vaping one first,” Cannata said.
“People are dying,” Hoffman Saccoman replied. “This is an epidemic.”
The councilor’s words came after the American Lung Association provided the council with data showing that tobacco-related disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S. and in Minnesota and that the northeastern region of the state has a smoking rate of 18.8 percent of the population, compared to the statewide average of 14.4 percent.
Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that tobacco use kills more than 6,300 Minnesotans every year and costs $3.2 billion in annual medical costs. In 2017, about 9.6 percent of high school students smoked cigarettes and about 38 percent of students have tried e-cigarettes.
The Health Department also says that in Minnesota one person died and 22 individuals have vaping-related lung injuries. Hoffman Saccoman referenced the death and injuries when touting her opinion several hours after the Trump administration announced that it planned to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes in a time of increased teenage vaping, with hundreds of people reporting vaping-related lung illnesses and six alleged deaths caused by vaping throughout the nation.
During their exchange, Hoffman Saccoman suggested that people “can’t drink under the age of 21,” before Cannata, a self-proclaimed cigarette smoker, reiterated his stance that if the city were to raise the age to buy cigarettes, then “we shouldn’t let anyone go into the military by 21.”
As part of a previous presentation, a Duluth-based representative of the American Lung Association provided information to the mayor and councilors, stating, “every branch of the military supports Tobacco 21 to improve combat readiness and prevent health consequences from smoking. The Department of Defense estimates that 175,000 current active duty service members will die from smoking unless they are able to quit.”
Policing T21
This week, Councilor Tim Harkonen spoke up to say that he “worries about the schools and how 93 percent of kids start smoking by the age of 21.” (Data from the Association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota shows that 95 percent of current adult smokers started before they were 21. In Minnesota, no one under age 18 can legally buy tobacco.) He continued, “There’s a reason why we should be looking at this a little more closely.”
Harkonen continued, “I don’t like Big Brother. I never liked that government… But when you have these problems in schools… If it was a more enforceable ordinance, then I would have voted for T21.”
In referencing the enforceable nature of T21, Harkonen mentioned that councilors several weeks ago discussed how the Hibbing Police Department would handle people who smoke cigarettes or vape while under the age of 21. Would there be penalties similar to underage drinking? Councilors got lost in the weeds brainstorming questions on the pros and cons of T21.
The American Lung Association has argued that T21 does not impact law enforcement workloads. “The focus of this policy on the license holder (the seller, not the user),” according to the information presented to the mayor and councilors. “The policy compliance will be the same whether the age is 18 or 21.”
Hibbing’s Police Chief Steve Estey had reminded councilors, “I think our main objective here to try and project our youth, so whatever aside, let’s try to concentrate on that.” Still, Estey admitted that his department did not have the current staff resources to heavily concentrate on the suppliers of vaping products. He thought more research and options should be looked into if the objective is to create a resolution that will halt a larger epidemic affecting the youth in the community.
Mayor seeks to “throw shoe back on the school board”
In City Hall, two Hibbing residents sat in the Council Chamber, while the mayor, councilors and staff talked over one another in search for consensus on whether to draft a T21 ordinance for review or continue to draft a vaping-only ordinance.
Harkonen posed the question: “What’s the school doing about this? I haven’t gotten an answer.”
Cannata answered: “They sent us a letter and they’re pushing it back on us.”
In his response, the mayor was referencing a letter from Richard Aldrich, the newly hired superintendent of Hibbing Public Schools, who initially submitted his opinion several weeks ago via the U.S. Postal Service to the mayor showing his support for the T-21 initiative.
“The Hibbing School Board recognizes the dangers associated with nicotine use and tobacco product addiction,” Aldrich wrote in the letter dated Aug. 22 that was approved by the Hibbing School Board. “The community's youth are particularly vulnerable to the threat of early addiction. Lessons and programs are regularly delivered to our students that intend to educate and warn of these dangers. Our board is hopeful the city council will consider implementing the Tobacco 21 Initiative in our community.”
(Hoffman Saccoman briefly mentioned the school board’s support of T21 during the regular City Council meeting on Sept. 4, but other councilors immediately shifted the conversation. Aldrich’s letter of support was resubmitted via to the mayor on Sept. 6.)
The mayor and councilors talked about how they believed the school system penalizes student-athletes if they are caught using vaping products. But Cannata and others opined that the school did not penalize non-student athletes caught in the same situations.
“Nothing is held over them,” said Candie Seppala, the senior executive assistant for the City of Hibbing.
Councilor James Bayliss, a self-described former cigarette smoker for 22 years, expressed his support for drafting an ordinance for T21 to show all the options available to the city, saying, “I don’t want anyone to forget cigarettes are just as dangerous.”
The meeting began trailing off into a showcasing of shrugs and low-volumed discussions among the mayor and councilors.
Cannata did not back down from his railing on the school system, saying, “What are you guys going to do? Show us what you’re going to do for consequences… Let’s throw the shoe back on the school board.”
Hoffman Saccoman replied, “It’s about protecting our youth.”
Cannata shot back, “The parents should protect the youth.”
Hoffman Saccoman disagreed, “I look at this as an addiction and not a parenting issue.”
Cannata shrugged and stated, “Then overweight is an addiction.”
In the end, Councilor Justin Fosso tried to put the brakes on the bull session, “We have to partner with the school. We have to partner with the community. We have to partner with the parents.”
