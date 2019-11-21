HIBBING — “I’ve seen disastrous effects from smoking in my practice,” Dustin Lucarelli, MD, said to the Hibbing City Council on Wednesday evening.
Based at Fairview Range Medical Center, the surgeon told the city mayor and councilors that he suggested they adopt the Tobacco 21 campaign, or T21, aimed at raising the age to purchase cigarettes and e-cigarettes for vaping.
Lucarelli described how nicotine harms brain development in youth and suggested they pass the initiative to include military and non-military citizens in the community. “We cannot allow any exemption and this needs to move forward and include everyone...,” he said. “By having exemptions, we’re saying, ‘It’s OK for you guys to do it and we don’t care about the long-term effects.’”
The City Council appeared to heed the suggestion and voted 5-1 in passing the first of two options of the T21 policy to be presented for a final vote in January.
Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata was the only one to vote against the ordinance. (Councilor John Schweiberger was absent from the meeting.) He previously commented in favor of the second option that included a military exemption.
For the most part, the newly adopted, proposed tobacco ordinance aligns with the efforts of the national campaign, but differs in several aspects that include charging people under the age of 21 who purchase tobacco with a misdemeanor offense. (The legal age to purchase tobacco in Minnesota is 18.)
“Whoever possesses, smokes, chews, or otherwise ingests, purchases, or attempts to purchase tobacco, tobacco-related devices, or electronic delivery devices and is under the age of 21 years is guilty of a misdemeanor,” reads the proposed tobacco ordinance presented by Hibbing City Attorney Andy Borland. “Employees who work in licensed establishments are not in violation of this section for being in possession of said items at their place of employment.”
Multiple councilors commented on favoring the difference in the T21 policy, saying they believed including penalties for underage tobacco users would help enforce the law if approved next year.
“We’re passing a law tougher than T21,” Councilor Tim Harkonen said. “This law has teeth.”
Other differences include councilors seeking to rework the T21 policy that says only people ages 18 and older can sell tobacco products. Councilors asked Borland to add language to lower the age to 16, given it does not violate any state laws.
Also, councilors are going against the T21 policy in removing mentions of “imitation tobacco products” and prohibition of the sale of such products e.g. candy or chocolate cigarettes, bubble gum cigars, etc., and references to “youth oriented facility” and prohibition selling near a location.
In mid-October, Borland presented the mayor and councilors with four different proposed tobacco ordinances. He revised the options based on discussion at the City of the Whole Committee meeting on Nov. 13.
At that time, Cannata said he would support the council passing some form of T21 only if councilors allow people in the military to continue buying tobacco despite their age. Schweiberger agreed and also said that the big issue is vaping” and “tobacco is just piggy-backing off of it.”
This week, Cannata followed through with his statement and voted against the proposed tobacco ordinance — mainly because it did not include an exemption for people in the military.
“I’ve always said ‘yes’ to vaping,” he said in regards to increasing the age limit for vaping to 21. “I’m starting to change my mind a little bit on tobacco… But I’ve always believed if you’re 18 years old and served your country, you should have exemptions.” He continued, “If we treat them as adults as they sign up to fight for this country — men and women — then we should treat them as adults.”
The City Council’s adopting of a proposed tobacco ordinance comes at a time when the Trump administration says it is planning a national ban on most flavored e-cigarettes and at least 500 cities in 30 states have passed T-21 policies, which includes bans on cigarettes and vaping. In Minnesota, for his part, Gov. Tim Walz says he is putting together a policy to combat e-cigarettes in addition to pushing state lawmakers to adopt T-21 during the 2020 legislative session. And 53 cities and counties have approved T-21, including Duluth and Hermantown in St. Louis County.
As of this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state agencies have reported 2,290 cases of lung injury and 47 deaths connected to vaping across the nation. Data from the CDC also shows that cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year.
The Minnesota Department of Health has reported three vaping-related deaths and 119 confirmed or probable cases of people experiencing lung disease stemming from vaping. Data from the Health Department shows that tobacco use kills more than 6,300 Minnesotans every year and costs $3.2 billion in annual medical costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.