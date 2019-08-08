HIBBING CELEBRATES 126 YEARS

Friends and neighbors gathered on the City Hall grounds Wednesday to celebrate Hibbing’s birthday and to induct June Hendrickson and the late David Oxman in to the Hibbing Hall of Service and Achievement. More photos will appear on A7 Years of Yore page on Sunday, Aug. 11.

 Eric Killelea

