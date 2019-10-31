Hibbing Celebrates Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos)

HIBBING — Hibbing High School students in Joseph Rocco’s Spanish classes spent the week gearing up to ring in the Day of the Dead — or Día de Muertos.
The Mexican holiday takes place Thursday through Saturday, and is a time for people to briefly welcome back the souls of their deceased loved ones. It’s a blend of Spanish culture, Mesoamerican ritual, European religion that culminates with a celebration punctuated with food and drink.
According to History, the holiday is a window of time when the border between the spirit world and the real world dissolve: “During this brief period, the souls of the dead awaken and return to the living world to feast, drink, dance and play music with their loved ones. In turn, the living family members treat the deceased as honored guests in their celebrations, and leave the deceased’s favorite foods and other offerings at gravesites or on the ofrendas [altars] built in their homes.”
The tradition dates back some 3,000 years ago, and in modern times is celebrated in Mexico, and areas of Central America and the U.S. with parades, masks and makeshift altars that are set up at cemeteries or in homes. The altars are then adorned with food, photos of passed on relatives, candles and marigolds. Intricately decorated skulls are also a contemporary hallmark of the holiday, and Rocco’s students got to partake in that part of the tradition firsthand.
Thursday morning, Rocco’s Spanish I class put the finishing touches on their wooden skull palettes, a project they’ve been chipping away at for four days.
“The thing I hope they take away from this is, they look at a holiday from a different culture and see that ‘this is what they do,’” Rocco told the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “Many might look at something and have the opinion of ‘That's odd,’ or ‘That’s strange,’ — it’s not. That’s just what it is. Don’t try and equate it with what you have. Accept it for what they have and what it is.”
Rocco has been teaching at HHS for 25 years. In the past, he’s had student learn about the holiday by coloring pictures. However, this school year he wanted something more impactful and hands-on. He spent the summer using a jigsaw cutter to freehand cut various skull patterns out of wood — one pattern was even inspired by the Pixar’s 2017 movie, “Coco.” Rocco then painted each one white and spread out a wide array of Sharpie markers with the instruction “find your inspiration.” Though carving out the palettes was a tedious undertaking, he smiled as he looked over the kids working and said, “The way they’ve really embraced and got after it, it’s worth it.”
Jaden VonBrethorst, a junior at HHS, was dressed up for Halloween as she toiled away at her skull design. She told the HDT that the Day of the Dead is a day of remembrance. “It’s like a memorial day for those that they’ve lost. It’s a day not of mourning, but more of a celebration where you see all of these fiestas going on and all of these skulls are decoratively designed.”
She continued, “It’s a festive thing, you’re remembering them. You’re bringing their memory out versus mourning them, like we do here in America. They’re more upbeat about it and celebrate which is really nice. I wish we would do that here.”
VonBrethorst’s skull project featured artistic floral patterns. She remarked that mourning and death are often associated with flowers, but more importantly, she and her family love to have flowers around, so she used that as her inspiration.
Cole Hughes, a freshman, was seated on the opposite side of the room. His skull wore an eye patch with words and various designs scrawled across it. “The living celebrate the dead,” he said, describing the sentiment behind the holiday. “Instead of missing them, they party for them.”
A few seats over, sophomore Sydney Tichy, added, “It’s when people in Mexico remember their ancestors and bring gifts that their ancestors used to enjoy. They have a lot of traditions that they do.”
On Friday, Rocco’s classes will get to try Dead Bread, a holiday staple made distinctive by anise seeds, which are native to the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean and bring a black licorice-like flavor to the recipe. Any student who bakes the special bread at home and brings it in will be given extra credit — regardless of how it turns out.
“This is to embrace the celebration of a different culture,” Rocco said. “It’ll appeal to the different senses. They’ll get to eat some of the food that goes along with it the holiday specifically, the bread. And the skulls are a little more visual, something a little more permanent that they can take with them that will hopefully remind them of this sometime, somewhere down the line and they’ll realize that people do live in different ways, have different customs, and it’s just what they do.”
