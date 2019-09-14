HIBBING — The architecture of Hibbing High School has long inspired awe in visitors, students and staff.
Built in the early 1920s to the tune of $3.9 million, the sprawling Tudor Revival-styled structure had been considered a must-see by residents from the beginning.
Modeled after the New York Capitol Theatre, the school’s auditorium offers 1,800 seats and the display of imported cut-glass chandeliers — the larger of which span seven-feet-wide and weigh 600 pounds receiving $3.5 million worth of renovations just last year. Today, the building — nicknamed the Castle in the Woods — is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Aside from the physical upgrades to the historic, two-acre property once bankrolled by area mining companies, some of the most important changes of late involve the people who walk the limestone steps each day.
New year, new safety focus
The new school year ushered in many fresh faces, including a new superintendent — Richard Aldrich, HHS graduate and former principal of Chisholm High School.
Earlier this year, former HHS Superintendent Brad Johnson announced that he would retire over health concerns. Aldrich began his new job in July and has since welcomed new teachers and coaches, as well as new Student Resource Officer Joe Casey from the Hibbing Police Department. Casey replaced former SRO Rachael Shiek, who was promoted to the role of HPD investigator.
In addition to greeting new staff, the principal at HHS, Mike Finco, says he feels optimistic about changes coming down the pipeline this school year. Finco recently sat down with the Hibbing Daily Tribune to explain that he is focused on improving the social atmosphere of the 1,055 enrolled students — that’s up 50 students from last year — and the 65 certified staff plus nearly 25 pupil support assistants.
“Improving the school culture and climate is always important for any school year to get off on the right foot,” Finco said, noting that staff will be emphasizing the importance of respect while encouraging kids to report unacceptable behaviors.
Finco’s main goal can be summed up in one word: safety.
“We’re a historic building that people want to come and visit, but first and foremost, we’re a school that has to protect the security and safety of our kids,” Finco said, adding that in the past, the building was considered much more open because the district and elementary enrollment offices are located there. But, since switching over to “safe and secure entries” last year, it’s become a balancing act between sharing the building with the community and tourists while protecting the kids inside.
Hibbing High School recently participated in a modified ALICE training, a concentrated drilling aimed at preparing staff and students in the event of an active shooter. Finco shared that the staff underwent hands-on scenarios to practice how to hide and escape and fight when confronted with an intruder. The HPD has been instrumental, Finco added, as Burns provided a response presentation and Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey sat down with school officials on numerous occasions to discuss safety.
“They’ve been really great to cooperate with and make this a safe place for our students,” Finco said.
Re-engaging a generation
Among other activities planned at the high school, Finco is looking forward to collaborating with Nashwauk-Keewatin school in welcoming motivational speaker Marc Mero to the HHS stage to talk to students from both districts on how drugs and alcohol affect relationships. In addition, HHS is set to bring Rachel’s Challenge, a nonprofit organization created in honor of Rachel Scott, who was the first student killed in the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.
After Rachel’s death, many who knew her spoke out about the profound impact her acts of kindness had on their lives and the anti-bullying campaign was soon born. Finco and other staff and district officials hope the program will make an impact on the culture within their halls.
“It will discuss how when you see something, say something and how to know when your friends are hurting and how to get the help they need,” Finco remarked. “It’s taking care of each other’s mental health. With the curriculum, we’re making a more concerted effort about kids’ mental health and what they need.”
He continued, “One nice thing we’re trying to do is get kids reengaged in more activities here.”
To accomplish that, the athletic department is set to allow area students to attend games and sporting events free of charge as long as they have their school ID. And while he noted that participation in activities like football is down nationwide, there are other activities they are encouraging students to join, such as knowledge bowl, math team, speech, Teens Against Drugs and Alcohol, Key Club and so on.
“The more organizations we can engage kids with, the better we like it,” he said. “It gives some positive activities and provides positive role models.”
Redefining post-secondary education
This year also marks the kick-off of HHS’s new Career Academies. Former math teacher Mikal Brown is directing the program, which seeks to equip students with job skills while in school, giving them a leg-up on the competition in post-graduate employment.
Currently, students in grades nine through 12 have the option of choosing between several academies, or focus of studies, designed to guide them toward careers in health, building and trades, engineering, engineering technologies, education and childcare, or performing arts and communication. Each academy aims to develop basic and technical skills needed for each field — even providing certifications in some cases.
“So far, so good,” Finco said of the program’s launch. “Mr. Brown is working to gather partnerships within the community, working with students regarding certain programs and staff is excited to offer different types of classes for the kids. We’re excited to have the partnerships grow each year.”
With just over 100 students involved in the program, school staff are taking a “start small” approach while they can get their feet underneath them. As for Brown, he’s thrilled with the program’s progress thus far.
“It is going wonderful,” Brown told the HDT this week. “I think the world ‘overwhelming’ probably wouldn’t even do it justice. There’s a lot to learn.”
What keeps him most busy is coordinating student schedules and collaborating with businesses and organizations, like CareerForce, to discover new areas they can partner in a manner that benefits both the community and, above all, the students. He admits the efforts requires many moving pieces and there’s still a long way to go.
“The point is to have a plan after you leave high school,” Brown said, reflecting on the main focus for students planning their futures. “It’s great that we talk about these things and that you hope to have opportunities, but do you really know where you’re going? Have you experienced it?”
The downside, so far, is that some students interested in the program have had to choose between certain classes and electives because of scheduling limitations. It’s all about priorities, Brown insisted, referring to the first week and a half as a “whirlwind.” They are also adjusting as they discover where and how counselors might fit into the mix.
“My view of this program is I want to re-define what post-secondary education means to people,” Brown said. “Post secondary shouldn’t just mean college. For some, but not for all. It could mean getting a nine month certificate and being a fantastic massage therapist. It could mean going to Hibbing Community College and getting a two-year degree in CDL and becoming an over-the-road trucker. It could mean getting a four-year degree and becoming an engineer, but it doesn’t have to be mean those things.”
He added that the military can also be considered a post-secondary education, though he cedes not everyone buys into that idea. Even so, his goal is that everyone going through the program will be helped onto a path where they will be best suited and most successful. For example, HHS staff have created tailored learning via one-on-one time, which is something Brown noted is a huge shift from what he’s been used to over his nearly 20 year background in teaching. But it’s a good shift and one he’s excited to see.
As the program continues to grow, Brown hopes more businesses and locals will reach out to get involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.