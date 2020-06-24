Across the state of Minnesota and around the world, people are slowly and carefully returning to their daily routines—weighing the pros and cons of participating in gatherings and events and watching the headlines for news of a potential vaccination against the novel coronavirus has upended the rhythms of daily life.
At a time when the world is hungry for a break-through innovation, a STEM-based summer camp for kids will be returning to the Iron Range this summer. Camp Invention Connect is a week-long home-based summer camp that promises to bring all the excitement and innovation from Camp Invention directly to the homes of the campers.
The camp, which is slated to run July 13-17 in Hibbing and August 3-7 in Virginia is open to all kids in grades K-6. The sponsor Range Engineering Council is covering $65 of every camper’s $175 registration fees. That means registration is cut down to $110 per camper. There are also need-based scholarships available. Parents can register their kids by visiting invent.org/connect. Registration cut-off for the Hibbing camp is Monday, June 29.
Camp Invention is a nationally-acclaimed summer program championed by the National Inventors Hall of Fame. Their goal is to give kids in grades K-6 the opportunity to become innovators through teamwork and hands-on creative problem-solving. The program originated in 1990 and was brought to the Iron Range in 2016 by the Range Engineering Council.
When it became clear that gatherings and events would be cancelled due to COVID-19, the camp for young innovators got innovative. “Camp Invention was cancelled and they pivoted fast to create Camp Invention Connect,” said Lisa Rudstrom, the lead coach for the camp.
Rudstrom, who’s played the role of camp director since 2016, said she was excited that everything came together to make camp a reality again this year. “This will be an online-offline hybrid program,” Rudstrom said. “The goal is to minimize screen time and to get outside, be active and stretch their creativity to the max,” she added.
Prior to the start of camp, enrolled campers will receive their activity kit at their house. In it, they’ll find all the things they’ll need for their week of creating and innovating. The week’s lessons will have kids exploring the principles of flight by piloting paper airplanes and hand copters plus experimenting with two flight simulation robots—one to take apart and investigate and one to personalize. They’ll learn the value of their creativity and bring their biggest ideas to life as they sketch and build prototypes, design logos, market their invention and protect their intellectual property. Outside, they’ll take on environmental challenges and explore bioluminescence by creating growing LED flowers and building parachutes to safely drop animals into their habitats. They’ll also discover the inventors behind their favorite sports and apply their own ingenuity to build the ultimate sports complex and then head outside to play their new games.
Rudstrom said kids need enough technology in their houses to be able to join a daily Zoom meeting. Each day of camp, Program Coaches will hold a morning session, send kids off to tackle their projects on their own and then regroup online again in the afternoon to allow the campers the opportunity to show off and talk about their work. “Kids can be entirely offline too,” Rudstrom said. “They don’t have to participate in the online meetings, but if they do they’ll get more out of the program.”
When kids login to their daily meetings, they can expect to see familiar faces—local teachers have been recruited to be program coaches and local kids are enrolled in their program. “It will be the perfect place to meet up and give kids the opportunity to interact with their friends,” Rudstrom said.
Kids won’t be tackling the world’s biggest problems at summer camp, but they will be learning how to think through a problem and come up with a working solution—a skill that they will need all through their lives. “This is going to be way more exciting than distance learning,” Rudstrom said.
To learn more or to apply for a scholarship, connect with the Range Engineering Council’s facebook page or email Rudstrom at lrudstrom@vmps.org.
