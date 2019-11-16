Heritage Manor honors vets

Veterans residing at Heritage Manor were honored on Monday during a Veterans Day ceremony there. The program was presented by veterans from American Legion Post 247. Music was provided by the band from Chisholm Assembly of God Church. The Disabled American Veterans organization provided gifts, which were presented to the veterans being honored.
