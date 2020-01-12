Helping seniors

The Tourist Center Senior Citizens in Hibbing has teamed up with Fairview Range Medical Center to help seniors on the Iron Range Thrive. At a recent workshop, seniors learned how to navigate their living options. More free workshops on a variety of topics are planned for noon on the first Tuesday of each month through February at the Tourist Center.
