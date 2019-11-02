Heartwood Center for Child and Family Therapy ‘thriving’

HIBBING — There aren’t enough providers to handle the mental health crisis rippling throughout America, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates the shortage of providers will continue to increase until 2025.
Minnesota officials say most parts of the state — barring metropolitan areas like the Twin Cities and near Rochester — mirror the national struggle. The problem is amplified in rural cities, such as those set on the Iron Range. In Hibbing, there’s a growing number of providers, but they can’t keep pace with the need for services.
Many therapists here have a constant waitlist of clients, with some people waiting as long as three months to get treatment. For those experiencing mental health issues, any wait may be too long.
Maria Cesari is from Chisholm and has been working in the mental health field for 20 years. Today she is a licensed independent clinical social worker who works exclusively with adults and specializes in severe and persistent forms of mental illness. Cesari is also Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) certified and provides trauma therapy.
In January 2018, Cesari opened Heartwood Center for Child and Family Therapy, LLC in Hibbing, along with her business partner, Jennifer Kendall.
As Kendall tells it, she moved to the Iron Range from Minneapolis 20 years ago and is a licensed marriage and family therapist. She works with families and individuals ages two and older. She’s also a registered play therapist and supervisor who is certified in trauma-focused cognitive behavior therapy.
Together, Cesari and Kendall hope to reach more people on the Iron Range without the red tape that they say had been a stumbling block for them in the past.
A heavy caseload
In a recent sit-down interview with the Hibbing Daily Tribune, Cesari explained that she and Kendall always dreamed of opening their own practices. Their paths crossed several years back while working in the mental health field and their shared philosophies led to a collaboration.
“We had a vision for what mental health services should be for people, and we weren’t finding that with many of the agencies that have been around,” Cesari said. “We wanted to provide good person-centered mental health services. It has been an adventure.”
Kendall echoed that sentiment as she described how they wanted to focus on wellness over illness and look for ways to make a bigger community impact.
So far it appears to be working. Their client base has swelled through word of mouth. Clinics call them with one to three referrals daily. As for their caseloads? “Too much,” Cesari said.
For that reason, they recently hired Beth Prewett, a doctor of psychology and licensed clinical counselor who works two days a week to help keep their waitlist under control.
In recent weeks, they also moved to a new location at 202 East Howard Street in Hibbing in hopes the larger layout can accommodate a growing client list.
“A year ago, prior to Beth starting, it was hard,” Cesari said. “People would call us with referrals and we’d both have four to six referrals who were already waiting.” As a business owner she didn’t want to push clients away, “but this isn’t the type of business where people can just wait.”
An innovative approach to ‘Zero Suicide’
To help those sitting on waitlists, or between appointments, Cesari and Kendall often refer people to visit websites like ThriveRange.org and NowMattersNow.org, where they can receive additional resources to help work through mental health issues.
Earlier this year, St. Louis County’s Public Health and Human Services partnered with Hibbing native Ursula Whiteside, Ph.D., and her newly formed Thrive Range team to secure grant funding aimed at improving suicide prevention and substance abuse resources in northeast Minnesota. In May, the state Department of Health granted the group a $320,000 comprehensive suicide prevention grant.
Since launching the website, the Thrive Range team developed plans to bring free suicide care skills and application training to Iron Range healthcare clinicians as part of the “Zero Suicide” initiative. Also, the American Medical Association approved their 10-hour training, which covers how to meet and beat the recommended standard of care for suicidal patients through Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). Both Cesari and Kendall have completed the training, which is now available for free online.
Based in Seattle, Whiteside has been continuing her work as a clinical faculty member and lead researcher of DBT at the University of Washington. She is a firm believer in the therapy and has been pleased so far with the progress of bringing her training via the online course to Northland medical professionals.
“With Thrive Range funding we are exploring a new approach for suicide prevention in rural healthcare, but also mental health and substance use care,” Whiteside wrote in an email to the HDT. “We want to make getting training to be as simple as Netflix, but free.” Whiteside’s online training is the first in a series of on-demand online courses providing free continuing education that focuses on suicide prevention, mental health and substance use, and includes classes on recommended standard care guidelines for suicide care and micro-interventions that can be delivered in five minutes or less. St. Louis County healthcare providers who complete the course can earn 10 continuing medical education credits.
Instilling hope
Since completing the training, Cesari and Kendall have recommended it to colleagues and have been implementing the learned skills into their daily practices. “One of the things [Whiteside] talked about in her training was that everybody knows what to do when they’re on fire: you stop, drop and roll,” Cesari said. “However, nobody knows what to do when you’re on emotional fire. So she had all these wonderful resources about, essentially, fire prevention safety plans but for your mental health.”
Kendall coat-tailed that, saying, “She has some really great resources and had the ability to pull it back to a very person-centered approach, and just having compassion with somebody.”
Cesari nodded, adding, “Not only the compassion, but instilling hope. We often have people who are very hopeless, or their situations make them feel that way, so building rapport is one of the first steps. To let them know that yes, there is hope. Things can and will change.”
And hope is something Kendall says they see sparking throughout the community.
“Doing this work makes my heart sing,” Whiteside said. “I’m grateful for the passionate primary care, mental health, substance use service providers doing this work in the region.”
To sign up for the free training, visit http://bit.ly/MBRSC_Online.
Learn more by visiting ThriveRange.org or their Facebook page facebook.com/thriverange.
•••
If you are having suicidal thoughts, please review these resources:
Emergency: Dial 911
Crisis Text Line: Text “Range” to 741741
Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 800-273-8255 (800-273-TALK)
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: Visit afsp.org
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance: Visit dbsalliance.org, NowMatterNows.org or ThriveRange.org
