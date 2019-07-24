HIBBING — Seven years after plans began for a major overhaul, Hibbing Community College unveiled the completion of its $11 million campus renovation project Wednesday morning, with a packed ceremony involving tours, refreshments and not one but two ribbon cuttings.
Michael Raich, interim president of the Northeast Higher Education District in Minnesota, welcomed a large crowd gathered in the newly remodeled two-story entrance of the college. Natural light beamed in through numerous windows onto the recently laid gray flooring surrounded by white and silver accents, as attendees listened to a history of the project. The renovation, which was spurred by declining student enrollment and snowballing maintenance issues, led to a 17,000 square foot reduction and a fresh look with many upgrades.
“The result is what you see here today, below us and all around us,” Raich said, referring to the new entrance. “... When students walk in, they’re going to be served in our one-stop student services center, a bookstore, business services, a centralized library and academic learning center, collegial spaces for people to hang out in, conference rooms for them to use, student leadership center down at the end.”
Raich added that there is now a new, customized training center plus an area dedicated to serving veterans as well as a spot for their foundation to work on fund development. Also, every major building is now connected by interior walkways for added convenience. And what about the multi-million dollar deferred maintenance list? The renovation wiped it clean.
•••
Back in 2017, former Gov. Mark Dayton introduced a bonding bill for his recommendation of Higher Education Asset Preservation and Renovation and statewide projects. As part of its passing, the Legislature granted a $7.482 million bonding bill for the HCC campus reconfiguration project. The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities and HCC would team up to split the remainder of the cost.
“This bonding comes from the legislature and the governor, of course, but our local legislators are top notch and they think about education — it’s always at the forefront of their minds,” Raich told the crowd.
He then thanked a long list of people for making the renovation possible, including Lee Tollefson, architect at Rafferty Rafferty Tollefson Lindeke Architects of St. Paul; Max Gray Construction of Hibbing, the general contractor on the project; plus faculty, maintenance staff and the college system’s board of trustees who had been in town since Monday. Raich also credited Bill Maki, the current Minnesota State interim vice chancellor for finance and facilities, as well as State Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, who stood nearby.
Sandstede went on to address her hometown audience: “This is really going to benefit our students. It was my honor to champion some of the funding and the bonding request in 2017 to get this project done.” She continued, “This project was competing with over $3 billion dollars of other requests, so getting something completed in a special session and bringing it to northern Minnesota is really a special thing for me and I’m very proud to be able to have been part of that.”
She, too, had many to thank, including the area unions and tradespeople whom she said worked through adverse Minnesota weather conditions to ensure the project was completed “on time and on budget.”
Raich read a written statement from State Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, in which the legislator praised the project, the creation of jobs and the new streamlined look.
Devinder Malhotra, the chancellor for Minnesota State College and University System, told the crowd, “We shouldn’t look at these projects as bricks and mortar. They really provide us with a learning environment which then creates the kind of learning which our students really need to be successful both in work and life.”
Two ribbon cuttings were held — the first with local Chamber of Commerce representatives and three HCC students, and the second with members from the board of trustees and other school officials.
•••
Crews broke ground in February 2018 with the assistance of a capital bonding bill. It was a move Riach referred to as “right-sizing.” He told the Hibbing Daily Tribune during an interview last year that HCC planned to eliminate excess square footage resulting from declining enrollment by demolishing areas that were in need of HVAC and roofing work. The aim was not only to save on repair bills but also reduce energy costs.
The renovation also rectified layout issues caused after HCC consolidated campuses and absorbed its current technical program. During the renovation, crews gutted two of the larger buildings on campus and remodeled them to create what Riach described at the time as “a better student experience.” HCC also eliminated the unheated link walkways and added a two-story entrance visible from Highway 169 and laden with glass to welcome in sunlight and — with any luck — new students.
