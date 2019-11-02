Hay bale hang out

Range Mental Health’s seventh annual Harvest Moon Family Fun Night  was held  in Hibbing Tuesday. The staff went to local businesses for donations to make the event possible.  Sue Kelly, RHMC clubhouse manager and coordinator for the event the last 3 years enjoys a photo opportunity with her 5-year-old daughter, Cordelia both reside in Chisholm.

 Carla Magnuson

