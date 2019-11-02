Hay bale hang out

Range Mental Health’s seventh annual Harvest Moon Family Fun Night was held in Hibbing Tuesday. The staff went to local businesses for donations to make the event possible. Sue Kelly, RHMC clubhouse manager and coordinator for the event the last 3 years enjoys a photo opportunity with her 5-year-old daughter, Cordelia both reside in Chisholm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.