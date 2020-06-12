Having a blast

Madison Edwardson, 11, Annalyce Loeffler, 9, Aubrielle Loeffler, 8 and Aryana Loeffler, 6, enjoy the spray from a garden hose while jumping on the trampoline Tuesday afternoon in Virginia. Temperatures across the region climbed into the mid 80s ushering in summer vacation.

 Mark Sauer

