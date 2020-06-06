The Hibbing High School class of 2020 finished up a COVID-19 shortened senior year with a drive through graduation Friday night in Hibbing.
Hibbing High School senior Ryanne Sauer smiles after receiving her diploma from the front seat of her car Friday evening in Hibbing.
Hibbing High School diplomas are boxed with name tags to make it easy for school officials to quickly find the right diploma as students drive up to the front of the school.
Hibbing High School senior Hunter Carpenter grins as he rides in the back of a pick up to receive his diploma in Friday night’s commencement in Hibbing.
