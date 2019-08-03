Happy Birthday to our town! The town of Hibbing was incorporated on Aug. 15, 1893. That’s 126 years ago when it was known as the “Village” of Hibbing. What began as a small settlement of tents and shacks was about to grow into a beautiful, well-designed community.
Just 25 years later, having gained fame for its “Great White Way” of a main street brilliantly lit by so many electric streetlights, and the splendor of a Carnegie library, this was a town on the move — literally. Beginning at the end of World War I in 1918, houses, businesses, even a few hotels would be moved a couple of miles south. The ground might be taken for the rich ore, but the town wasn’t going to dry up and blow away. Hibbing just grew older, bigger and more beautiful.
So come celebrate the birthday. On Wednesday evening, on the front lawn of City Hall, the Hibbing City Band will begin playing at 6:30 p.m. Cake and lemonade will be served. At 7 p.m., a short program will honor those already inducted into the Hibbing Historical Society’s Hall of Service and Achievement and two new individuals will be inducted into the Hall that night. In case of rain, the birthday celebration will move to the Memorial Building dining hall.
Happy Birthday, Hibbing. “May you stay Forever Young.”
New inductee: June Hendrickson
June Hendrickson was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Duluth, the only child of Scandinavian immigrants William and Signe Hendrickson. Her parents were strong proponents of education and June always wanted to be a teacher.
A 1947 graduate of Duluth’s Denfeld High School, June received the very first Alworth Scholarship to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She was a member of the Class of 1951, the first class to have completed all four years at UMD. Her majors were elementary education and secondary education in mathematics. She later would earn her master's degree in mathematics education from the University of Minnesota and she was also a part of a year-long National Science Foundation Fellowship.
Her teaching career in Hibbing began in 1951. June specialized in math, introduced technology into the elementary classrooms and created Hibbing Academic and Talented — also known as HAT. This program provides beyond the classroom experiences for students who exhibit high academic or arts potential. She worked as the program’s coordinator for 11 years until her retirement in 1995.
After retirement June did not slow down. She was instrumental in helping the district successfully pass two operating referendums. She ran for the school board, won, and was re-elected several times, holding office for 17 years. Added to her 44 years as a highly respected faculty member, June was an integral part of District 701 for 61 years.
In 1966, June was named Hibbing’s first Teacher of the Year. In the years that followed she received many other awards in recognition of her commitment to educational excellence. UMD honored her with its Distinguished Alumni Award and the Minnesota State School Board Association honored her as well.
June’s community involvements were many. She volunteered for many years with Meals on Wheels, Hospital Auxiliary and served on the boards of the Mesaba Concert Association, Hibbing Historical Society and Friends of the Hibbing Public Library. She was a long-time member of Hibbing’s First Lutheran Church, Hibbing Book Review Club, American Association of University Women and Delta Kappa Gamma. She also helped to create and manage the popular Hibbing High School Historical Room. The Iron Range Tourism Bureau bestowed on her its Hall of Service Spirit of Hospitality Award.
Her generosity continues through funds established with the Hibbing Foundation. Through these grants, June supports numerous activities for all grade levels within the Hibbing school district, as well as the Hibbing Public Library.
Koppel Hallock, former Hibbing businessman, said, “June is a warm-hearted person who is interested in other people and is willing to go out of her way to do kindly things.”
New inductee: David Oxman
David Oxman, one of seven siblings, was born on Oct. 27, 1922, in Duluth, to Bill and Mary Oxman. He graduated from Duluth’s Central High School and then from Duluth State Teachers College (later UMD).
From 1942-1946 David served his country in the Army and Signal Corps, based in England, in the division of cryptography and communication.
In 1946, David married Tessy Stein. They moved to Tessy’s hometown of Hibbing, in 1954, where they would raise their two daughters and David would begin decades of service to the community. He was a partner at Stein Rexall Drugs for many years. Then, for the next 20 years, became executive vice-president and general manager of the new Range Cable Television Company, one of the earliest cable TV providers in the region. In this growing field, David was a leader, serving two terms as president of the Minnesota State Cable Association.
A hard-working professional, David was even more dedicated to the many organizations where he would volunteer. When he joined, he stayed an active member. He served as the local chairman of the Red Cross Disaster Committee for 25 years, chairman of the Hibbing Winter Frolic Committee for 20 years, executive board member of the North Star Hospice for 15 years, and was president of the Mesaba Concert Association. David was also a long-time member of Hibbing’s Agudath Achim Synagogue and B’nai Brith. He was often called upon, as a polished toastmaster, to serve as a master of ceremonies at numerous occasions.
David enjoyed golfing, skiing, skating and fishing. He was an avid bridge player and instructor, heading the Hibbing Bridge Club for 40 years where he mentored many new players. He also served as the regional director of the National Association of Contract Bridge and president of the Minnesota State Association of Contract Bridge.
In 1987, David was honored to be selected as Hibbing’s Titan of Taconite. Because of his many contributions to the city, he was also named an Honorary Skipper and Commodore of the Minneapolis Aquatennial Celebration.
David died on Sept. 11, 2009, and is buried at the Range Hebrew Cemetery in Virginia. His many accomplishments and service to Hibbing were always done with integrity, thoughtfulness, and great civic pride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.