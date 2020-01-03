Happy Hatters entertain

Members of the Chisholm Happy Hatters gathered for some caroling last week at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.  While there, the group also  made a donation to the Heritage manor Activity Fund. In back row, are: Geri Scaia, Kathy Kosel, Kathy Laine, Kathy Philipich, Eileen Jensen, Phyllis Feznick and Nancy Simons. In the front row, are: Florence Marturano, Dionilla Valentini and Gena Baron.

 Photo submitted

