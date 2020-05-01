Happy birthday!!

Margaret Smith watches as a steady stream of vehicles, with people honking and waving, drive by to wish her a happy 93rd birthday on Wednesday in Chisholm.  The Chisholm Ambulance Service and Chisholm Fire Department participated in the parade. Smith is known to many in the community for the many years she volunteered as a foster grandma in the Chisholm School District.  Her great-granddaughter, Sasha, happens to share a birthday with her and turned three on Wednesday.

 Photo submitted

Margaret Smith watches as a steady stream of vehicles, with people honking and waving, drive by to wish her a happy 93rd birthday on Wednesday in Chisholm. The Chisholm Ambulance Service and Chisholm Fire Department participated in the parade. Smith is known to many in the community for the many years she volunteered as a foster grandma in the Chisholm School District. Her great-granddaughter, Sasha, happens to share a birthday with her and turned three on Wednesday.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments