CHISHOLM — What started out last year as a church’s outreach to provide a free meal to people in the community has grown to much more.
For 12 months in a row now, the congregation at Grace Lutheran has consecutively provided a free ham dinner on the third Wednesday of each month, in the social hall of the church. The congregation provides, cooks and serves all of the food.
At the dinner this past week, 106 meals were served. The largest attendance was recorded in November with 128 people, organizers said. Summer attendance is typically a little closer to 25.
In March 2019, two members of Grace Lutheran Church of Chisholm, Paul Janssen and Owen Wellbrock, spearheaded efforts to get the project off the ground to address a need they felt they could meet.
“We thought our little church of approximately 80 members could do our share to give back to the community,” Janssen said at the time.
Jean Pessenda, church secretary, said the dinners have resulted in the congregation working together. About 14 volunteers from the church were involved with the meal last Wednesday.
The ham dinners are also meeting a need for seniors and others to socialize.
“A lot of people live alone — we’re feeding their soul, too,” Pessenda said.“It’s beautiful to see it all happening.”
Rick Holland, a congregation member and regular volunteer, said last Wednesday that he enjoys helping out with the ham dinners. Rick and his wife, Mavis worked together in the kitchen that afternoon. Earlier, he put signs out around town, directing traffic to the free ham dinner.
“This is our 12th one,” Holland said, clearly excited about the successful turnouts the dinners have experienced.
While dining with others, Sharon Zgonc, a regular at the dinners, shared her experience with the ham dinners at Grace Lutheran.
When she was first invited, she was a bit hesitant being the meal was free. But her hesitation disappeared and she now dedicates a spot on her calendar for the ham dinner.
“We look forward to it being on the third Wednesday — it’s always taken for ham dinner,” Zgonc said. “The people here are so cordial and welcoming, you can’t help but feel comfortable.”
The next ham dinner at Grace Lutheran Church is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.