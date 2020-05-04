Greenhaven students hold up signs and take pictures of their teachers during a drive by parade Monday afternoon. The school’s teachers lined the sidewalk in front of the school to let their classes know they are missed.
Greenhaven teachers hold up signs and wave at their students as they drive by Monday afternoon. The event was a way for teachers and their classes to stay connected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.