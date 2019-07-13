Great summer get-away

KBJR 6 was on Howard Street on Thursday afternoon filming their 5 p.m. broadcast for the “Great Summer Getaway.” KBJR staff were busy touring Hibbing’s Bob Dylan Collection and also featured the kick off to the Jubilee festival. Pictured is KBJR’s Jessie Slater interviewing Katie Fredeen of the Hibbing Dylan Project.
