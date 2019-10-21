Grand Rapids Township — The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a Grand Rapids woman died after she was hit by a car over the weekend on Highway 169.
The patrol says 63-year-old Wanda Jean Meinhardt had been walking in the roadway when she was fatally struck at about 10 p.m. Saturday by a Chevy Impala traveling south near Laplant Road in Grand Rapids Township in Itasca County.
The patrol says a 22-year-old Crosby man was driving the Chevy Impala, but he was not injured in the crash. Alcohol was not a suspected factor in the incident and the driver was wearing his seat belt.
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police and Grand Rapids Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
