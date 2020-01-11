The ISD 318 school board met for the first time in the new decade Monday, Jan. 6 for an organizational meeting. There, the board thanked Principal of Grand Rapids High School Mark Schroeder as he will be retiring in June. Schroeder has worked for the ISD 318 school district for 26 years.
Board chairperson Pat Medure remarked, “Mark, thank you for your years of service to the district. You’ll be missed.”
Other employment changes on the approved consent agenda included Anthony Schmid, bus driver resignation; Sarah Scofield, achievement and integration coordinator hire; Diane Taylor, food and nutrition replacement hire and Lisa Winckler, food and nutrition resignation.
The board elected to have its officers remain the same for 2020. Pat Medure will continue as chairperson, Molly Miskovich as the board’s clerk, Dr. Malissa Bahr as treasurer and Julie Rasmussen as deputy clerk. Board committee assignments for 2020 also remain the same.
Additionally, school board members approved board payment rates for 2020. Rates will remain the same for this year with board member salaries being $2,500 annually and board chair salary at $2,925 annually. It was noted that although the board’s salaries are well below state averages, all board members are comfortable with the decision.
“I think it’s a good thing for the board to know that we are here for the kids, not the money,” Susan Zeige stated.
As the school district searches for a new business manager, school board members approved an addendum to the School Exec Connect letter of agreement to include a search for the business manager position. School Exec Connect is currently assisting the district in its search for a superintendent. Medure noted that from a financial standpoint, the business manager is the most important position in the district.
“I believe this is necessary in order to do a wide search and a concentrated search,” Tom Peltier commented. “It’s a very specialized position.”
Board members approved a resolution to provide the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Athletic Director Anne Campbell the opportunity to attend the National Interscholastic Athletic Conference in Tampa Bay, Florida in Dec. 2020. Additionally, the resolution approved Minnesota State High School League Form B grant application to support funding for the Captain’s Council leadership in GRHS.
