CHISHOLM — At the end of this school year, Laurie Olson plans to retire, marking the end of 12 years with the Chisholm School District. Olson was hired by the district in 2008 and most recently taught second grade at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary. Prior to that she taught fourth grade across town at Chisholm Elementary. Here, Olson gave an interview to the Chisholm Press Tribune.
Q. Please list any other responsibilities, such sports or extracurricular activities you were involved in.
A. While at the Chisholm Elementary I was the Homework Helper Advisor and the Scrabble Club Advisor. I was a member of the PBIS (Bluestreak Pride) committee, K-3 Literacy committee, and a member of the Dimensions board.
Q. Was there a special class project or field trip that you were a part of that you would like to share?
A. My most memorable second grade project was doing our Flat Stanley Reading/Social Studies unit. Students would read and discuss the book Flat Stanley, His Original Adventure. It is about a boy who gets flattened when a bulletin board falls on him. He is alright but is flat and can do some amazing things. One thing was, he was mailed to visit his friend in California. The students then made a paper doll of themselves and we’d mail them to friends and family in other areas of the country or world. The friends would take the “Flat Students” to work, sight-seeing, shopping, and take photos of these places. They would then be sent back to the students where they would make a display in the hall with a map indicating where they went, the letter that was sent back, and some of the photos.
Sadly, we were unable to complete this project this year. The Flat Students were sent to students and they were encouraged to send them on their own. The students did read the book as a Distance Learning assignment.
Q. What was your favorite part of teaching?
A. My favorite part of teaching was definitely working with my students. Second graders are so enthusiastic and excited to be at school. I’d greet them at the classroom door each morning. Most of them had an exciting story or piece of news to share with me before our day began. Second grade students also aren’t afraid to express their feelings by giving random hugs! I also cherish what I call the “AHA” moments-the smiles, looks of confidence, and pride students show when they finally understand something that was a bit of a struggle for them.
Q. What was the most challenging part of teaching?
A.Other than Distance Learning, the most challenging part of teaching was trying to reach students who don’t seem to care by not completing their work, even with extra help. I have always remembered the words of a wise superintendent I had the pleasure to work with. He said, “Education is like a three legged stool. One leg is the student, one leg is the family, and the third leg is the teacher. If one leg is missing, the stool will fall over and be useless.” Thank you Mr. Varichak for your wise words that have stuck with me all these years.
Q. What will you miss the most about your job once you are officially retired?
A. First and foremost, I will miss the students. I will also miss my Vaughan-Steffensrud family of coworkers. Everyone has been so kind and supportive, not just to me, but to each other. It has been a wonderful place to come to work each day.
Q. What are your plans for retirement?
A. When social distancing allows, I would like to spend more time with my children and grandchildren. My 5 year old granddaughter, who lives in Hermantown, keeps asking, “How many more days until you can come and stay for a sleep?”
My husband has been retired for five years, so we plan to spend more time at our cabin near Bigfork, spend more time fishing, create the most magnificent garden we’ve ever had, and do some traveling.
I am also looking forward to reading for pleasure and finally have time to begin crocheting again.
