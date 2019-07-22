HIBBING — Three months after Hibbing High School teacher Dan Gotz was placed on administrative leave over allegedly berating students, his newly hired lawyer spoke out to address the district’s latest update on the investigation.
“Dan has an excellent reputation as a teacher in the community and is an excellent teacher,” Philip Villaume, an attorney with the Bloomington-based firm Villaume & Schiek, P.A., said during a phone interview Monday with the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “He’s very thankful for all of the community support he’s received as this process has been going on and is ready to move forward.”
Villaume’s first statement to the HDT comes after last Wednesday’s school board meeting when Brad Johnson, the outgoing HHS superintendent, read from a prepared statement addressing the matter.
“The school district has received complaints against a teacher,” Johnson said. “Those complaints are taken very seriously and have been thoroughly investigated. The district will respond appropriately to this situation. Administrative action will be taken that does not include termination at this time.”
Johnson continued, “Because of the limitations contained in Minnesota data privacy laws, I cannot provide you with more details or disclose more information about this matter.”
When contacted afterward by the HDT, Johnson echoed his statement that he’s unable to provide more information regarding their decision due to data privacy laws.
In April, Gotz was placed on a non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave after a claim made over Easter break resulted in an internal investigation. It was later made public that the seventh grade science teacher was secretly recorded by a student on an iPhone over the course of several months. And it was the manner in which Gotz was heard addressing students that has since spurred debates across the state on the difference between teasing and bullying.
CBS Minnesota aired a televised segment in May during which Gotz was heard telling a student, “That’s number 12. That’s where we’re going to start 15 minutes later, dipstick.”
In another audio clip: “June, part of July, go to school from 8 to noon every day while it’s sunny out. I’ll drive by and wave at you from the street. I might even honk my horn.”
The release of numerous soundbytes resulted visible divides of support across social media. Some critics remain adamant that the clips were clear evidence of a teacher bullying 12- and 13-year-olds, meanwhile many teachers and former students have since rallied to Gotz’s defense. Though the public may never reach a consensus, Gotz’s employment appears to be in the clear for now.
