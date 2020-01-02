VIRGINIA — Republican Rep. William Pittenger held Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District seat for seven non-consecutive terms before losing an election to DFLer John Blatnik in 1947. Blatnik held the seat for 27 years and then Jim Oberstar took over to maintain the region for the DFL for the next 36 years.
In 2011, the blue wall fell. Temporarily.
What happened was Oberstar lost to Republican Chip Cravaack, who then lost to DFLer Rick Nolan, who held the seat for three terms until he opted not to seek re-election in 2018.
That led to Pete Stauber, a Republican who received backing from President Donald J. Trump to win the seat by 5.5 points that year. Approaching the end of his first term, Stauber is heading into his own re-election campaign in 2020. If he wins, he’ll be the first Republican to hang onto the district seat in more than 70 years, since Pittenger.
Minnesota Republicans are hoping the successful federal campaigns of Trump and Stauber in Greater Minnesota will trickle down to the state level campaigns.
“The Eighth is really interesting for the GOP,” Anne Neu, the assistant deputy leader for House Republicans said in a recent interview with the Mesabi Daily News. Neu represents part of Chisago County on the southern border of the Eighth District. This week, was in northeastern Minnesota recruiting candidates for state seats in Ely. “Congressman Stauber has done a really fantastic job and that creates opportunities for Republicans that may have been tougher in the past.”
If the GOP has found the congressional ranks tough to crack and maintain statewide, they might run into trouble in the Northland, where the Iron Range Delegation seats have traditionally been a tight knit stronghold for the DFL.
Back in 2016, even as Trump won the Iron Range, incumbent DFLers at the statewide level cruised to wins in Districts 3 and 6, which covers the core Range and north up to Ely. In 2018, incumbent 6A Rep. Julie Sandstede and 6B Rep. Dave Lislegard, who was running in an open district, also won by big margins.
Neu admitted the GOP has been faced with an experience problem when challenging incumbents and strong DFL candidates in open seats, but said the victories of Trump and Stauber have helped the party build a bench of potential candidates.
For instance, Julie Buria, a real estate agent, former bus driver and first-term city councilor in Mountain Iron, has filed to run against Lislegard in 6B. Buria was the top vote getter in the 2018 citywide elections, running as an opportunity in order to “get familiar with local government and how it operates.”
Declining to name names, Neu said she was also excited about other candidates considering a run in 2020, noting a shift in politics and demographics on the Iron Range.
“Folks are coming out of the woodwork that we’re really excited about,” she said. “I talked to another candidate up north that we’re really excited about. The fact that people with pretty significant credibility are willing to consider running is a really big deal. That’s who we’re talking to, people well known in the community who can give these incumbents a run for their money.”
An email sent to the Minnesota DFL late Monday was not returned as of press time.
