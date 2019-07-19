Sue Gustafson answers questions about her homegrown produce while Lois Senich shows off her baked goods and handmade crafts during Sue's Irongate Market on Friday. The pair plans to continue selling their goods from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday throughout the summer in the parking lot of the Irongate Plaza in Hibbing.

