Gone Fishing

Two skeletons and their dog cast out a line in a yard on 25th St. in Hibbing. Many are getting in the spirit with decorations cropping up all over town. The owners of this particular yard have decoration changes planned for every day through Halloween.

Two skeletons and their dog cast out a line in a yard on 25th St. in Hibbing. Many are getting in the spirit with decorations cropping up all over town. The owners of this particular yard have decoration changes planned for every day through Halloween.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments