CHISHOLM — If you’re looking to burn a few calories before consuming your Thanksgiving feast, the Chisholm Save Our Swimmers Club Gobble Trot 5K fun run and walk may be just the ticket.
Proceeds from the race benefit the boys and girls swim teams at Chisholm High School by covering the cost of swimsuits, swim caps, a scholarship fund for swimmers, diving coaches and other items to benefit the teams.
This year’s event begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day), with registration and same day sign-ups starting an hour earlier. The route for the 5K is a loop, from the arena, down Lake Street. From there it circles the north end of Longyear Lake and back to the arena.
Emily Anderson, a past board member for the S.O.S. Club is credited with coming up with the idea for the fundraiser about six years ago. The event is now the main fundraiser for the swim teams.
“The very first year when we started it was 27 degrees below zero,” Anderson said in a recent interview. “I didn’t think anyone would show up — I was so scared.”
As it turned out, there were an estimated 120 to 130 participants willing to brave the cold. Of them, 30 signed up the day of the event.
The event remains quite popular today and is anticipated to exceed 120 participants again this year.
Anderson said she typically enters the Gobble Trot as a walker and isn’t too concerned about time.
“It’s a fun event,” she said.
Anderson and her family have made the Gobble Trot a family tradition of sorts. She and five other family members are ready for this year’s event.
Holly Baumgard, the current treasurer of the S.O.S. Club, has also been running the Gobble Trot since it started.
Baumgard recalled running in the bitter cold of 2014 race.
“Our eyelashes froze,” she said.
Baumgard said she once again has relatives who are participating in this year’s race, and even a couple who will be volunteering to help runners out along the race route.
Registration for the S.O.S. Gobble Trot can be done in advance at: http://chsswimteams.wix.com/gobbletrot. You can also register on race day.
