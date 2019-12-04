IRON RANGE — Earlier this year, Arrowhead Regional Corrections Probation Officer Phillip Drobnick noted an increasing number of girls in the Virginia area violating the terms of probation. He was convinced that the probation system was not meeting their needs when it came to chemical dependency and mental health issues that often played parts in them violating probation or reoffending.
In April, Drobnick and Sixth Judicial District Judge Michelle Anderson toured the Arrowhead Juvenile Corrections Center in Duluth. AJC Division Director Becky Pogatachnik showed them the 48 beds split between detention and treatment for youth ages 11-18. They discussed the facility’s creation of a 35-day Evaluation Program aimed at connecting youth with their families to develop plans of activities and services to better integrate them back into their communities.
The trio also talked about the possibility of opening a Girls Court on the Iron Range to address problems particulary acute among girls, such as truancy, runaways, mental health issues and trauma related to sexual assault.
Back in Virginia, Drobnick touched base with Chief Probation Officer Wally Kostich and Virginia Probation Supervisor Eric Westberg to discuss the issues and possible solutions. And Judge Anderson met with Assistant St Louis County Attorney Leah Stauber, who prosecutes juvenile cases in the area.
The judge, prosecutor and probation officer then phoned Judge Karen M. Radius, who founded the Hawaii Girls Court in 2004, the first court in the U.S. to provide gender-specific rehabilitation for girls.
Radius shared her belief that policy and practice have been male-focused, as boys made up the majority of youth in the juvenile system. She told them that she had been seeing an increase in the number of girls arrested for gender-specific types of crimes, including runaways and non-violent offenses. So, she started a court team that understood that girls’ pathways into the justice system often began with victimization, since girls are most often victims of physical and sexual abuse or domestic violence. Data shows that the court in Honolulu has been able to reduce recidivism by about 47 percent, which included a 60 percent decrease in the number of runaways and about 63 percent drop in arrests.
They discussed how national figures showed that girls now accounted for less than one-third of youth arrests and that involvement of both boys and girls in the juvenile justice system had declined at similar rates over the past decades, according to the U.S Department of Justice. However, girls still made up large shares for specific types of offenses, such as prostitution (75 percent), larceny theft (40 percent) and liquor law violations (40 percent). And many of the girls have been arrested for nonviolent offenses, including a significantly smaller proportion for robbery (11 percent) and murder (6 percent).
Shortly after that call to Judge Radius, the local group decided to kick-start the first ever Girls Court pilot program on the Iron Range, based in Virginia. The court would become the first-ever court of its kind in the state of Minnesota.
“The small population here is perfect for the program,” said Judge Anderson, who helped create the formalized versions of the Range Hybrid Treatment Court Program for non-violent alcohol and drug offenders and the newly established Mental Health Court on the Iron Range. “We will be vetting out all the issues to see if this can be used across the district.”
The Girls Court here is being lauded as a rehabilitative court that ensures a safe and healthy environment for juveniles. “I believe we need to do everything we can to ensure our female population has the same access to programming and resources that our male population has,” Drobnick said. “The new Girls Court will help to develop that.”
The currently informal Girls Court is scheduled to hold its first session on Jan. 8 in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia.
Probation officers like Drobnick are expected to prepare reports for the girls involved in the court and detail their progress in keeping up on their probation requirements, truancy, drug tests, mental health needs and academics. The girls will be offered cognitive skills classes, life skills, mental health care and access to female role models while receiving education on eating disorders and nutrition from Extension at the University of Minnesota.
The local creation of a Girls Court follows a national trend that birthed formalized and pilot court programs in states such as Hawaii, California, Iowa and Washington.
Currently, the local Girls Court also includes voluntary help from Devyn Wallace, a gender-specific probation officer for the Arrowhead Regional Corrections in Duluth; Rachel Olivanti, the treatment director for the ARC in Virginia; Ashley Rengstorf, a clinical social worker in Hibbing; Jeanne Olson, the executive director for the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County in Virginia; Westberg, probation supervisor in Virginia; and Chelsea Tracano, Gilbert police officer. Range Mental Health Center with offices in Hibbing and Virginia has expressed interest in joining the team as well.
“The Girls Court will give them access to resources and programming that can help to make a lasting impact on their lives,” Drobnick said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.