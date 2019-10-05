From left: Trisha Phillips, Rachel Morrison, Gabby Forness, Vanessa Erickson and Angela Doherty pose for a photo inside the Mane Salon during the Girls Night Out Pajama Party, Thursday, Oct. 3. Businesses on Howard Street were running deals as event-goers walked from business to business in their favorite pairs of pajamas.
