Girl’s Night Out

A group of ladies and a “handsome hunk” dressed up as James Bond characters for the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce’s ninth annual Girls Night Out/PJ party last year. This year’s Girl’s Night Out Pajama Party is slated for Thursday, Oct. 3, in downtown Hibbing. You must pre-register at www.hibbing.org. Registration is $30. First 150 people to register receive a swag bag with prizes. Sign-up and pick up your bag at the door at the Androy between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Shopping and specials at businesses from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Proceeds in part go to the Angel Fund providing financial assistance to those fighting cancer in our community.

 HDT File Photo

