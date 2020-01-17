Girl's Night Out proceeds

The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce recently presented the Angel Fund with a check for $4,927.45 — the proceeds of the 10th Annual Girl’s Night Out Pajama Party held on Oct. 3, 2019. The Girl’s Night Out event promotes shopping locally and raises funds for Angel Fund to assist individuals with cancer. Front, from left: Vicki Hagberg, Hibbing Area Chamber president and Angel Fund Board members Katie Gustafson, Brenda Loeb, Kari Kilen and Kelly Grinsteinner. Back, from left: Hibbing Area Chamber Ambassador Troy Loeb and Angel Fund Board members Becky Markovich, Angela Zavodnik, Shannon Petroske and Meghan Hodge. For more information or to donate to Angel Fund, visit www.angelfundrange.org or find them on Facebook. Angel Fund can also be reached at info@angelfundrange.org.

 Photo submitted

