CHISHOLM — A campaign is under way at Chisholm High School to educate students and parents on the dangers of vaping.
Cristina Griffiths, executive director of Chisholm Kids Plus last week said the non-profit recently mailed out an educational brochure on the topic to parents of students in the fourth through 12th grade.
Chisholm High School Principal Mark Morrison and Griffiths said they were surprised by the results of the Minnesota Student Survey released earlier this month. Survey results indicated that nearly two-thirds of juniors at CHS reported vaping at least once in the past 30 days.
Morrison said there have been a couple of students disciplined for vaping, but it hasn’t been to the extent that some of the larger districts are reporting.
“It’s a suspension — it’s treated like cigarettes or drugs, or drug paraphernalia,” said Morrison.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said his department hasn’t issued any citations for purchasing e-cigarettes under 18.
The Minnesota Student Survey results are quite an increase when compared to a survey conducted by the Wilder Research Group last November which had indicated that 34 percent of juniors used a vaping device or electronic cigarette.
Griffith said she had no definite answer if vaping had actually increased in popularity, or if the larger number of students being polled in the Minnesota Student Survey was a factor. The survey administered by Wilder only had 15 participants as opposed to 34 students participating in the Minnesota Student Survey in August.
“It’s possible that it (vaping) caught on more,” said Griffiths.
The current age to purchase tobacco is 18. Some groups are advocating to raise that age to 21.
The Chisholm City Council in recent months has had an effort by a group to raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21 as a discussion point, coming to a consensus that the state or county should take the lead on the matter.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa weighed in on the matter during an interview last week.
“If it’s so bad for you, why are all the cities having to take it up?” Champa asked.
Champa recalled when he was growing up, a person was considered an adult at 18, leading him to question why all of a sudden there is a push to raise the legal age to 21 on everything.
“Aren’t the young people adults at 18 anymore?” Champa questioned.
Education is a key role in prevention
Morrison said he is scheduling a guest speaker from St. Louis County to address students on the dangers of vaping.
Greg Stish, a health teacher at CHS, said there’s a serious problem with vaping in our state and county. To help educate his students about the dangers of vaping and increased use among teens, Stish said this fall he’s been showing videos and holding discussions.
As the Minnesota Department of Health releases new information on this topic, Stish said he plans to introduce it to students at CHS.
A need to market the dangers of vaping
Kids Plus has hung posters around campus about the dangers of vaping. Students involved with the Kids Plus Voice in Prevention Group are working on a presentation they will be bringing to their peers on the matter.
Kids Plus is also working on a new billboard to address vaping to be hung along Highway 169 between Chisholm and Hibbing come November.
“Teens are exposed to e-cigarette advertising through various outlets such as the Internet, T.V., convenience stores and billboards,” Griffiths said in an earlier interview. “There is a need for marketing to educate teens about the dangers of vaping such as ingredients and high levels of nicotine. To help reduce the number of students that try e-cigarettes, our campaign will address the factors that may be influencing or enabling students to try them.”
Shannon Kishel-Roche and her husband are parents of a junior high student and another in middle school. Kishel-Roche said she welcomes the brochure Kids Plus recently mailed out about vaping, and sees it as a “tool” for parents.
“It prompts me to talk to my kids,” Kishel Roche said.
Kids Plus awarded grants
Last fall Chisholm Kids Plus was awarded a $2,500 Healthy Schools Challenge grant from Essentia Health, which is being used to fund its efforts to combat vaping. A 100 percent match was obtained from the Family Services Collaborative.
In an earlier interview, Griffiths said she applied for the grant money to tackle the high rates of teen vaping in the Chisholm School District. At that time, she said there had been little to no education around vaping for students or teachers in the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.