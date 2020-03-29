Getting ready for planting

The plants in the troll planters above are a new edition, and are among the green plants growing at Heidi’s Greenhouse in Chisholm. Also pictured, are some of the blossoms starting now, about a month ahead of when the greenhouse is opening for the season.
Latest e-Edition
Latest MINE e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.