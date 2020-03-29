Getting ready for planting

The plants in the troll planters above are a new edition, and are among the green plants growing at Heidi’s Greenhouse in Chisholm.  Also pictured, are some of the blossoms starting now, about a month ahead of when the greenhouse is opening for the season.

 Courtesy of Heidi’s Greenhouse

The plants in the troll planters above are a new edition, and are among the green plants growing at Heidi’s Greenhouse in Chisholm. Also pictured, are some of the blossoms starting now, about a month ahead of when the greenhouse is opening for the season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments