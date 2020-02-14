Get your sleds ready!

Chisholm Public Works crews spread snow to create a sliding hill for the Sled the City event, taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on Southwest Third Ave. in Chisholm. In addition to the sliding hill, there will also be ice skating and a bonfire nearby at the park on Southwest First Street. The event is in conjunction with the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Polar Bear Days celebration. It’s free and open to the public.
