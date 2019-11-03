Georgeous girls?!

Female impersonators performed Friday and Saturday at the Moose Event Center to a Halloween theme. Dramatica, Loring Mitchell, Tiffany Hunter, Nikki Vixxen, Jol D. Principle and Anita Rivera entertained guests with their larger than life dance renditions, lip-syncing skills and interactive entertainment.
