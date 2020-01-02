Garage fire at Jack and Don’s

HIBBING — Firefighters from multiple departments across the Iron Range responded to a fire Thursday at a towing and automotive repair shop in Hibbing.
In the early afternoon, firefighters from Hibbing, Chisholm and Keewatin Fire Departments were dispatched to Jack and Don’s Service, located at East 41st Street, on reports of a fire, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire, an organization that works closely with fire departments to help disperse information.
Crews reportedly arrived and found that a vehicle parked inside the business’s garage had caught fire and the flames spread to the garage itself, according to Northland FireWire. The fire was contained, but the garage sustained heavy smoke damage. The Hibbing Fire Department said no injuries were reported and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
When called by the Hibbing Daily Tribune, the HFD confirmed there was a fire at Jack and Don’s Service and crews were still on scene as of 3:45 p.m. Officials at the fire department did not offer additional information.
Earlier in the day, Duluth-based WDIO reported that area fire crews were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to the former Magnetation facility in Bovey for a concentrator fire. Crews on scene reportedly explained that equipment was being removed when a rubber-lined pipe ignited into flame. There was a significant amount of smoke, but the fire was said to be small and no one was hurt.
Trout Lake Fire was among several departments who responded to the Magnetation site. Magnetation once took old taconite tailings and turned them into concentrate from 2008 to 2015 before plummeting iron ore prices caused the mining company to go bankrupt.
