Newly crowned Miss Chisholm 2020 Kaija Gams, center, is pictured with Princesses Bethanie Herrman and Sophie Anderson, at the Chisholm Kiwanis Miss Chisholm Pageant on Tuesday, in the Chisholm High School Auditorium. In the front row, are Little Miss Chisholm 2020 Francesca Lautizi and Little Mr. Chisholm 2020 Matteo Seline.
Londyn Nelson gives Little Miss 2020 Chisholm Francesca Lautizi a big hug of congratulations during the Miss Chisholm Pageant on Tuesday, in the Chisholm High School Auditorium.
Miss Chisholm contestants are pictured with their Little Mister and Little Miss counterparts on Tuesday, at the Chisholm High School Auditorium.
