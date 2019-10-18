Fun times at the pep fest

The seniors took first honors in a series of games planned by the Pep Club Wednesday, at a pep fest, in Roels Gymnasium at Chisholm High School.  Seniors competed against, their junior and sophomore counterparts, along with teachers and paraprofessionals.  The festivities included a wrapping contest, a pie eating contest, bobbing for apples and a dance off.

 Marie Tolonen

