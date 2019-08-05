Fun times at the Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days Festival

Parade participants use super soakers to spray the crowd watching Saturday's annual Moonlight Graham parade in Chisholm.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

Warm temperatures and sunny skies prevailed for the annual Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days Festival parade Saturday on Lake Street in Chisholm.

