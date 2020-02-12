Fun time for all

The Assumption Catholic School kindergartners recently visited the LEE Center during Catholic Schools Week. The seniors taught the children some new card games and the kids had a few games up their sleeves also. As the kids left, the seniors were overheard remarking how much fun they had and they hope to see the kids again next year.

 Photo submitted

