Fun and work on the Range

This mural, entitled “Loads of Fun” was created by artist Amy Lucas-Peroceski of 3-2-1 Art Studio in Chisholm. The mural was recently installed in the storefront window at 30 West Lake St. in Chisholm, and is one of nine murals added to communities across the Range this month. A grant from Iron Range Resources, a contribution from the Iron Range Tourism Bureau and assistance from the Lyric Center for the Performing Arts helped fund the project.
