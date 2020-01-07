HIBBING — Jaden VonBrethorst, a junior at Hibbing High School, has been competing in Speech since she was in seventh grade. Despite being in 14 different activities — from Knowledge Bowl to Math Team to Theater — plus taking courses at Hibbing Community College, VonBrethorst has always made time for public speaking.
“Speech isn’t like any other activity,” VonBrethorst recently told the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “It’s both very individualized and very much a team activity. It helps build your confidence in yourself far more than any other activity.”
Minnesota High School Speech is a competitive public speaking activity comprised of 13 categories, such as creative expression, great speeches, humorous and extemporaneous reading.
Each January, participants begin competing one-on-one with students from other schools. They present their 10 minute speeches, complete with a personalized introduction and polished gestures and vocal fluctuations that reflect countless hours of practice — often in front of a mirror or their coach. Some students take on multiple categories and often ditch their script early in the season to gain a competitive edge. With any luck and a lot of practice, memorizations and critiques, they can advance to state and national competitions by spring.
Though its difficult to detect now, VonBrethorst hasn’t always been comfortable performing in front of others.
Back in fifth grade, a class presentation resulted in stuttering and tears. “As a kid when it came to presentations, I was very timid, yet when I was with my friends, I was outgoing,” she said. “Ms. Ronning and Mrs. Nelson were my teachers at the time and they really encouraged me. They wanted me to try Speech and when I finally did, I fell in love with it pretty fast.” She added, “I’d never have the leadership skills I have now, or be as open and confidence as I am, or have the amazing friends I do without Speech. Speech helped me become the person I am today.”
As VonBrethorst readies to kick off her fifth year in the activity, she’s taken on a whole new challenge: writing her own piece. In addition to competing alongside her longtime Speech partner, Ryan Nash, in the category of duo interpretation, she will be performing in the poetry interpretation category with her own poem. It’s a serious piece about how grief from a loss can snowball.
“I’ve written over 70 poems in the last four to five years, and when I started this one, it slowly turned into a story I couldn't stop writing,” she explained. “I wrote it on a topic that a lot of people can relate to — losing someone to death or another experience. To read this and feel what happens throughout the narrative is something people can connect with and I think it can be shared for people that need it.”
The poem, “Before I Lost You,” revolves around a young girl whose boyfriend dies in an accident and follows her as she struggles to cope with the loss. Here, VonBrethorst shares her poem.
Before I Lost You
By Jaden VonBrethorst
I remember the day I lost you, the day our story ended
The day my whole world fell apart, but before I tell you the ending
I should go back to the beginning, back to the day we met
Back to the day where my whole life changed before I lost you
I remember the first time I saw you
You were leaning up against your locker
Pushing hair out of your face as you talked to your friends
Your blonde curly hair and blue eyes were just… breathtaking
You were just… perfect
I wanted to talk to you, I wanted to talk to you so bad, but I couldn’t
You were amazing and talented and popular
And I was just this shy girl in the back of the class
And everybody knows the popular boy always gets with the head cheerleader
Not with the nerd, or so I thought
It was just another normal school day
I was at my locker getting my things for chemistry
When I heard someone walking behind me
I slowly turned around and there you were
You were talking to your friends as you started to walk away
Not paying attention to where you were going
Then you turned around and SMACK
We collided, we were both on the ground
I quickly picked up my books as you stood up
Then I looked up and saw you offering me your hand
My cheeks turn beet red and I duck my head down
Then I heard you laugh, which made me feel even more ashamed
Then you grabbed my hand and pulled me up
I ducked my head down again
Then I felt your hand on my chin as you slowly pulled my head back up
I looked up and met your beautiful blue eyes
You smiled at me, I felt my cheeks go beet red again
But this time I didn’t duck down
This time I smiled back at you
And this was the start of our story
I remember the day you changed my life
We were walking to our favorite park
As we walked a few of your friends waved to us as they passed by
Ever since we started talking, my social life has changed
I’m no longer the shy nerd in the back of the class
I am now this… Oh God I can’t believe I’m saying this
Popular girl
People I never thought I would ever talk to are now my friends
At first, it was all scary to me
It was overwhelming going from the loner of the school
To one of the most well-known girls in the school
I was so scared I was going to mess up, say the wrong thing
Not wear the right clothes, but you were always there for me
Through every wardrobe malfunction
And through every mental breakdown when it became too much for me
You picked me up every time I fell
Always defended me when someone tried to hurt me
You wiped away my tears when I cried
You were always by my side
As months passed, we got closer
And I started to fall in love with you
I mean, how could I not?
You were just so perfect in every way
When we finally got to the park
We laid down under a cherry blossom tree
I took a deep breath, the smell of the cherry blossom tree filled my nose
I turned to look at you, you were staring at me
I turned beet red, then, to my surprise, so did you
You sat up and grabbed my hand
We stood up and you took a deep breath
“You know, we have been friends for almost a year now... and over this past year I have... caught feelings for you. So... if you will do me the honor, will you be my girlfriend?”
I put my hands on my head, I couldn’t believe what you had just said
You fell in love with me?
I looked back up at you, tears filled my eyes: “Yes.”
Your eyes lit up, then, in a quick flash your arms were wrapped around me
Then I felt your hand under my chin as you slowly pulled my head toward yours
I closed my eyes and then I felt your lips on mine
And it was… amazing
Everything was finally perfect
Until that day… the day my whole world fell apart
I remember the day I got that phone call, I was sitting on my bed reading a book
Then my phone rang, I picked it up and saw your caller I.D.
My heart skipped a beat
I jumped out of my bed with a little squeal
I answered the call, expecting to hear your soft soothing voice
I was shocked to hear sobbing on the other end of the line
It was your mother, your mother was crying: “Nicole? Nicole what’s wrong?”
I couldn’t quite make out the words
Then I heard her slow down, just enough for me to hear the words
The words that shattered my whole world: “He’s gone, my baby’s gone!”
I dropped my phone
The shattering sound of my screen cracking as it hit the floor echoed throughout my room
For a moment I just stand there, not believing what I just heard
I must of heard her wrong… I had to have heard her wrong!
Right? Oh God!
I dropped to my knees, tears running down my face
How? How did this happen? I put my hands on my head and scream
“God why? Why... why did you have to take him away? Why couldn’t you have taken me instead?”
I put my head on the floor and sat there for what felt like hours just… crying
Finally I gathered all my strength and stood up
I slowly walked toward the door
I took a deep breath and I walked downstairs
I looked around me and all I see, hear and smell… is you
I see you on my couch where we watched all of our favorite movies
I can hear your voice in the halls cracking a joke to put a smile on my face
I smell you in the kitchen trying to cook me soup when I’m sick
Tears started to run down my face again
I ran out my front door
The cool autumn breeze burned my face
I ran until my legs can’t carry me any further
When I finally stopped I looked around
I was so caught up running away from the pain my house brought me I didn’t realize where I had run to
I ran to you, your house
For a moment I just stood there, staring
Then I saw your front door open
And there you were, I couldn’t believe it
I rubbed my watery eyes
Then the vision of you faded into the shape of a woman
Your mother, your mother was standing at the door
Tears filled her eyes
I stared at her, and tears began to fill my eyes again
I tried to say something to her but I couldn’t make a sound
Finally I mouthed, “I’m sorry”
Then I turned around and ran
It has been two weeks since you… since you… died
Nothing has been the same without you
I haven’t been the same without you
I stopped going to school, I stopped leaving my room
I stopped caring about myself, I stopped being me
Without you here has been a void in my life I miss you
I miss you so much, I miss your smile
I miss you laugh, I miss your… everything
I feel tears fill my tears, I start to feel dizzy
I stand up to get my pills, then I fell to the ground
The world starts spinning, then I look up
And I see you offering your hand to me
You smile at me, I smile back at you
Then my world goes dark
