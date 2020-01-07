Jaden VonBrethorst

Jaden VonBrethorst, a junior at Hibbing High School, practices her performance piece on Wednesday as the Speech season gets ready to kick off.

 Carrie Manner

HIBBING — Jaden VonBrethorst, a junior at Hibbing High School, has been competing in Speech since she was in seventh grade. Despite being in 14 different activities — from Knowledge Bowl to Math Team to Theater — plus taking courses at Hibbing Community College, VonBrethorst has always made time for public speaking.

“Speech isn’t like any other activity,” VonBrethorst recently told the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “It’s both very individualized and very much a team activity. It helps build your confidence in yourself far more than any other activity.”

Minnesota High School Speech is a competitive public speaking activity comprised of 13 categories, such as creative expression, great speeches, humorous and extemporaneous reading.

Each January, participants begin competing one-on-one with students from other schools. They present their 10 minute speeches, complete with a personalized introduction and polished gestures and vocal fluctuations that reflect countless hours of practice — often in front of a mirror or their coach. Some students take on multiple categories and often ditch their script early in the season to gain a competitive edge. With any luck and a lot of practice, memorizations and critiques, they can advance to state and national competitions by spring.

Though its difficult to detect now, VonBrethorst hasn’t always been comfortable performing in front of others.

Back in fifth grade, a class presentation resulted in stuttering and tears. “As a kid when it came to presentations, I was very timid, yet when I was with my friends, I was outgoing,” she said. “Ms. Ronning and Mrs. Nelson were my teachers at the time and they really encouraged me. They wanted me to try Speech and when I finally did, I fell in love with it pretty fast.” She added, “I’d never have the leadership skills I have now, or be as open and confidence as I am, or have the amazing friends I do without Speech. Speech helped me become the person I am today.”

As VonBrethorst readies to kick off her fifth year in the activity, she’s taken on a whole new challenge: writing her own piece. In addition to competing alongside her longtime Speech partner, Ryan Nash, in the category of duo interpretation, she will be performing in the poetry interpretation category with her own poem. It’s a serious piece about how grief from a loss can snowball.

“I’ve written over 70 poems in the last four to five years, and when I started this one, it slowly turned into a story I couldn't stop writing,” she explained. “I wrote it on a topic that a lot of people can relate to — losing someone to death or another experience. To read this and feel what happens throughout the narrative is something people can connect with and I think it can be shared for people that need it.”

The poem, “Before I Lost You,” revolves around a young girl whose boyfriend dies in an accident and follows her as she struggles to cope with the loss. Here, VonBrethorst shares her poem.

Before I Lost You

By Jaden VonBrethorst

I remember the day I lost you, the day our story ended

The day my whole world fell apart, but before I tell you the ending

I should go back to the beginning, back to the day we met

Back to the day where my whole life changed before I lost you

 

I remember the first time I saw you

You were leaning up against your locker

Pushing hair out of your face as you talked to your friends

Your blonde curly hair and blue eyes were just… breathtaking

You were just… perfect

I wanted to talk to you, I wanted to talk to you so bad, but I couldn’t

You were amazing and talented and popular

And I was just this shy girl in the back of the class

And everybody knows the popular boy always gets with the head cheerleader

Not with the nerd, or so I thought

 

It was just another normal school day

I was at my locker getting my things for chemistry

When I heard someone walking behind me

I slowly turned around and there you were

You were talking to your friends as you started to walk away

Not paying attention to where you were going

Then you turned around and SMACK

We collided, we were both on the ground

I quickly picked up my books as you stood up

Then I looked up and saw you offering me your hand

My cheeks turn beet red and I duck my head down

Then I heard you laugh, which made me feel even more ashamed

Then you grabbed my hand and pulled me up

I ducked my head down again

Then I felt your hand on my chin as you slowly pulled my head back up

I looked up and met your beautiful blue eyes

You smiled at me, I felt my cheeks go beet red again

But this time I didn’t duck down

This time I smiled back at you

And this was the start of our story

 

I remember the day you changed my life

We were walking to our favorite park

As we walked a few of your friends waved to us as they passed by

Ever since we started talking, my social life has changed

I’m no longer the shy nerd in the back of the class

I am now this… Oh God I can’t believe I’m saying this

Popular girl

People I never thought I would ever talk to are now my friends

At first, it was all scary to me

It was overwhelming going from the loner of the school

To one of the most well-known girls in the school

I was so scared I was going to mess up, say the wrong thing

Not wear the right clothes, but you were always there for me

Through every wardrobe malfunction

And through every mental breakdown when it became too much for me

You picked me up every time I fell

Always defended me when someone tried to hurt me

You wiped away my tears when I cried

You were always by my side

As months passed, we got closer

And I started to fall in love with you

I mean, how could I not?

You were just so perfect in every way

 

When we finally got to the park

We laid down under a cherry blossom tree

I took a deep breath, the smell of the cherry blossom tree filled my nose

I turned to look at you, you were staring at me

I turned beet red, then, to my surprise, so did you

You sat up and grabbed my hand

We stood up and you took a deep breath

“You know, we have been friends for almost a year now... and over this past year I have... caught feelings for you. So... if you will do me the honor, will you be my girlfriend?”

I put my hands on my head, I couldn’t believe what you had just said

You fell in love with me?

I looked back up at you, tears filled my eyes: “Yes.”

Your eyes lit up, then, in a quick flash your arms were wrapped around me

Then I felt your hand under my chin as you slowly pulled my head toward yours

I closed my eyes and then I felt your lips on mine

And it was… amazing

Everything was finally perfect

Until that day… the day my whole world fell apart

 

I remember the day I got that phone call, I was sitting on my bed reading a book

Then my phone rang, I picked it up and saw your caller I.D.

My heart skipped a beat

I jumped out of my bed with a little squeal

I answered the call, expecting to hear your soft soothing voice

I was shocked to hear sobbing on the other end of the line

It was your mother, your mother was crying: “Nicole? Nicole what’s wrong?”

I couldn’t quite make out the words

Then I heard her slow down, just enough for me to hear the words

The words that shattered my whole world: “He’s gone, my baby’s gone!”

I dropped my phone

The shattering sound of my screen cracking as it hit the floor echoed throughout my room

For a moment I just stand there, not believing what I just heard

I must of heard her wrong… I had to have heard her wrong!

Right? Oh God!

I dropped to my knees, tears running down my face

How? How did this happen? I put my hands on my head and scream

“God why? Why... why did you have to take him away? Why couldn’t you have taken me instead?”

I put my head on the floor and sat there for what felt like hours just… crying

Finally I gathered all my strength and stood up

I slowly walked toward the door

I took a deep breath and I walked downstairs

I looked around me and all I see, hear and smell… is you

I see you on my couch where we watched all of our favorite movies

I can hear your voice in the halls cracking a joke to put a smile on my face

I smell you in the kitchen trying to cook me soup when I’m sick

Tears started to run down my face again

I ran out my front door

The cool autumn breeze burned my face

I ran until my legs can’t carry me any further

When I finally stopped I looked around

I was so caught up running away from the pain my house brought me I didn’t realize where I had run to

I ran to you, your house

For a moment I just stood there, staring

Then I saw your front door open

And there you were, I couldn’t believe it

I rubbed my watery eyes

Then the vision of you faded into the shape of a woman

Your mother, your mother was standing at the door

Tears filled her eyes

I stared at her, and tears began to fill my eyes again

I tried to say something to her but I couldn’t make a sound

Finally I mouthed, “I’m sorry”

Then I turned around and ran

 

It has been two weeks since you… since you… died

Nothing has been the same without you

I haven’t been the same without you

I stopped going to school, I stopped leaving my room

I stopped caring about myself, I stopped being me

Without you here has been a void in my life I miss you

I miss you so much, I miss your smile

I miss you laugh, I miss your… everything

I feel tears fill my tears, I start to feel dizzy

I stand up to get my pills, then I fell to the ground

The world starts spinning, then I look up

And I see you offering your hand to me

You smile at me, I smile back at you

Then my world goes dark

