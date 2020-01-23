Free screening offered for preschoolers

CHISHOLM — It can sometimes be difficult for parents and guardians to determine whether their child is experiencing health or development issues.
In an effort to support children’s readiness for kindergarten, Jodie Phaneuf, director of Early Childhood and School Readiness for the Chisholm School District, has been working with Nancy Erickson, a screening director who doubles as a registered and school nurse, to get the word out about the importance of having an early childhood screening.
Screening is free and is required to start kindergarten in any Minnesota public school. It’s also a requirement of School Readiness and Head Start. It is available to children ages 3.5 to 5, who have not yet started kindergarten. The one-time process takes about one and a half hours.
Childhood educators across the state use screening tools to assess speech, language, cognition, self-help, fine and gross motor skills, concepts and social and emotional skills. The child’s height, weight, vision and hearing are checked. There is also a checklist for parents to fill out that gives screeners an idea of how the child is doing at home in regards to self-help skills and social and emotional skills. At the end of the screening, the nurse provides an exit interview that contains all of the information.
Both Phaneuf and Erickson are encouraging parents and guardians to have their child screened early, so if there is any type of delay or health issue it can be addressed before they start kindergarten.
The purpose of an Early Childhood Screening is to identify health and development needs to help provide them with the skills and tools they need, so when it’s time to start kindergarten, they are ready to learn, Phaneuf said. Erickson mentioned the Minnesota Help Me Grow online referral system for early childhood family education.
There are a variety of issues that can be discovered through an early childhood screening. For example, speech delays in a child that is developing typically in all other areas, can often go undetected by parents and guardians, because they may not be aware of the benchmarks involved.
“Parents and grandparents don’t really know what is normal development, and what is a delay in terms of speech,” Phaneuf said. “So, that is one that I think pops up more often than not.”
Erickson added that there are also certain skills that a parent or guardian may not expect a preschooler to have mastered already.
The next Early Childhood Screening is scheduled for Feb. 7 in the Chisholm School District. To schedule an appointment, call 218-254-5726 ext. 1902. The school will then send out a packet of information for the parent or guardian.
