Free hot dogs

Staff at Mirabella Realty paused for a photo while giving away free hot dog lunches on Friday outside their business on First Avenue in Hibbing. They were among a handful of businesses spotted giving away goodies during Hibbing's Jubilee celebration.

 Carrie Manner

