CHISHOLM — Family and friends of Jayne Niemi were glued to their TV sets as she appeared on the long-running game show “Jeopardy!”
Niemi, a 1975 graduate of Chisholm High School now of St. Paul, Minn., appeared on “Jeopardy!” last month on NBC.
So, how did she fare?
“I’m not still playing, let’s put it that way,” Niemi said, laughing while she shared her experience in an interview with the Chisholm Tribune Press last week.
But placing third out of three contestants doesn’t appear to have dampened the spirits of Niemi, who is retired after a 40-year career at Macalester College in St. Paul, the past two decades as its registrar.
“That’s the breaks, it was a fun, fun, fun game and a super fun experience,” Niemi said.
Niemi’s journey to becoming a “Jeopardy!” contestant started with taking the online tests offered by the show now in its 35th season. While there’s no actual score offered, contestants who do well enough on the online test are invited to audition in-person, Niemi explained. On four separate occasions, she was invited to audition twice in Minneapolis, once in Kansas City, Mo. and in New Orleans, La. in June of 2018.
At each audition, she was given a 50-question test and had her photo taken, Niemi said. When she left, she was placed on a list of potential contestants that is good for 18 months.
“They may call, they may not — the first three times they didn’t,” Niemi said.
Then in November of 2018, Niemi’s phone lit up with a call from California. She was a bit hesitant that it could be a scam call, but she took a chance and answered.
It was the call she was waiting for: an invitation to be a contestant on “Jeopardy!”
Niemi’s husband, Richard Lund, accompanied her and was in the audience while the episode was taped.
“Both of us had to keep quiet about the results until it aired in February, so that was challenging,” Niemi said.
As it turned out, the episode Niemi participated in was the last one of the day, and took place on the fifth day of taping. She was one of two competitors pitted against the defending champion.
“It felt really good at the halfway point — I was in the lead, so it was fun and exciting,” Niemi said.
With four clues remaining on the board, one of the other challengers found two daily doubles and bet everything.
“He had about $8,900 and bet it all,” Niemi said. “He doubled his money and there were only three clues on the board so there was no way to catch up.”
At that point, Niemi realized she was battling for second place.
When Final “Jeopardy!” came up, Niemi knew the answer, but was unable to retrieve it from her memory fast enough. With about three words left to write in her reply, time was up.
“The pen stops working when time is up,” Niemi said.
When asked if she’d consider trying out for another game show, Niemi said she hasn’t ruled out that possibility.
