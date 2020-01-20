Four people displaced by fire in Chisholm

CHISHOLM — Two local couples were safely displaced after a fire Saturday in Chisholm.
On Monday, Laurie Danielson confirmed that she and her husband, Larry, were displaced from their home at 16 S.W. Sixth St. after their shed and home caught fire. Their neighbors, Leonard and Rosemary Mlodzik, were also displaced as the fire spread to their home, Danielson added.
Also on Monday, Chisholm Fire Chief Bob Brown said fire departments from Buhl and Hibbing helped respond to the blaze. “The crews on scene did a great job putting the fire out,” Brown said.
In addition to battling the strong winds and cold temperatures on Saturday, firefighters also had to contend with a measurable snowfall. Brown said the fire was contained to the back portion of the Danielson home and caused smoke damage to both homes. He credited the metal siding on the Mlodzik home for limiting damage there.
The Chisholm Police Department, Chisholm Ambulance and Chisholm Public Works also assisted at the scene. Brown said a local contractor helped dig out the fire hydrant. The city also had a major water main break at the time of the fire, but it fortunately didn’t affect water pressure at the scene.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
As Laurie remembered the incident, she was sleeping inside the house when the fire broke out. A neighbor alerted her husband that there was smoke and flames coming from under the door of the shed and they quickly called 911 to report the incident. But the fire soon spread, damaging their home and the home of their neighbor.
Laurie said she’s thankful that she and her neighbors were evacuated safely as were her two small therapy dogs.
Now, the Danielsons are working on getting estimates to repair their home. They are also in need of temporary housing, clothing and household items. All of their belongings were left behind and it’s uncertain the extent of the smoke damage. Their neighbors are in the process of having their home cleared of smoke damage.
Laurie was overcome with emotion when she talked about how others have reached out since the fire. She said she and her husband are used to helping others and are thankful for their friends, neighbors and community. The couple owned a bar and restaurant in Chisholm called The Happy Trapper for about 20 years, but had to close the business due to unexpected health issues and expenses.
“I’m grateful for all the help and everyone who has reached out to us,” Laurie said.
Since the fire, The American Red Cross and churches from the area have reached out to both families. A social media fundraiser has also been established for the Danielsons to help them to help offset the costs of repairs to their home. The couple did not have house insurance.
