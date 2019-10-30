TOWER — Major League Eating (MLE), which conducts more than 80 events annually, including the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, N.Y., has announced the third annual Fortune Bay World Indian Taco Eating Championship Saturday, Nov. 2.
Geoffrey Esper, ranked third among competitive eaters in the world, won last year with 30.5 tacos consumed in eight minutes.
The competition with cash prizes takes place at 5 p.m. in the Woodlands Ballroom at the casino on Lake Vermilion, Tower.
The competitive eating community, which numbers more than 8,000 veteran and rookie athletes, travels the world in search of top titles.
Competitors will have eight minutes to eat as many Fortune Bay Indian tacos as they can. “We are thrilled to announce the return of the Indian taco eating championship here at Fortune Bay Resort Casino,” said Sammy Richter, events and promotions director at Fortune Bay Resort Casino. “We hope everyone will come out to attend the competition and witness the competition live.”
Richard Shea, president of Major League Eating, said “Geoffrey Esper has been a clear frontrunner in the Indian taco-eating discipline. Will Esper be able to defend his title?"
In June, Fortune Bay Resort Casino held the first Wild Rice Hotdish-Eating Championship where Miki Sudo, female competitive eater, took the title setting a new world record after eating 14 pounds of hotdish, defeating Esper by just half a pound to claim her title.
