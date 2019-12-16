A former Hobey Baker Award winner who stepped down as head coach of the Grand Rapids boys hockey team earlier this fall has pleaded guilty to drunken driving.
Christopher Jon Marinucci, 48, entered the plea Monday in State District Court in Hibbing to a gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired.
Marinucci was arrested Oct. 19 after authorities responded to a call about a vehicle that had gone into a ditch off U.S. Highway 169 around 5:30 a.m. According to court documents, he had left the scene but was pulled over by an officer a short time later.
Authorities said Marinucci failed several field-sobriety tests and was taken to the Hibbing Police Department for a breath test. According to a criminal complaint, the test indicated his blood-alcohol concentration was at 0.20 — 2 ½ times Minnesota's legal limit of 0.08.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Rachel Sullivan stayed a one-year jail sentence in favor of two years of supervised probation. As a condition, Marinucci must serve 30 days at the St. Louis County Jail, Northeast Regional Corrections Center or an equivalent facility, as well as 60 days of electronic monitoring. He has credit for three days served.
Other conditions of probation require Marinucci to remain law-abiding, complete a chemical-dependency evaluation and follow any recommendations, abstain from alcohol and drug use, and comply with ignition interlock regulations.
Marinucci had a prior DWI conviction in 2015.
Marinucci's resignation from Grand Rapids was announced Oct. 23, four days after his arrest. In two seasons, he compiled a 16-36-1 record after taking over a program that won the 2017 Class AA state title.
Marinucci previously won college hockey's top honors as a University of Minnesota Duluth senior in 1994.
