VIRGINIA — A former city of Tower clerk-treasurer appeared in Sixth Judicial District Court this week on separate charges of criminal misconduct of a public official and felony damage to property.
Linda Keith had been removed from office last year after she was accused of falsifying city records and later admitted to destroying a city-owned laptop.
She appeared this past Monday in front of Judge Andrew Peterson in Virginia to schedule a contested omnibus hearing. But once in court, Peterson said he was a former city attorney in Tower and recused himself from the case. So, now the case has been reassigned to Judge Michelle M. Anderson and a hearing rescheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in Virginia.
According to court records, the charge of falsifying city records is punishable by up to a year in jail and $3,000 in fines and is in connection with the removal of The Timberjay newspaper Publisher Marshall Helmberger from the Tower Economic Development Authority (TEDA). The board acts as an agent for the city to invigorate economic development.
Tower City Council meeting minutes from January 2017 show that Helmberger was appointed to TEDA for a three-year term ending in 2019, but minutes the following year showed he was no longer a member. Official meeting minutes were prepared by Keith.
The reasons behind Helmberger’s removal is up for dispute. Former Tower Mayor Joshua Carlson, who pleaded guilty to the same misconduct charge in October 2019, said the newspaper publisher was making commitments for the city without permission, including a $125,000 loan from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, according to Star Tribune.
According to The Timberjay, however, Helmberger’s removal was retaliation for unflattering news coverage that questioned the city’s decisions.
Keith found herself in further trouble with the law when she allegedly admitted to destroying a city-owned laptop and was charged with first-degree damage to property in excess of $1,000. She now faces up to five years in custody or a $10,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, Keith admitted her son had used it “to shoot at, it had been run over with her truck, and other parts of it burned.”
Keith had been directed to return the laptop, valued at $1,999, upon being placed on administrative leave for the misconduct allegations, and was not given permission to destroy it, according to the charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.